Women's Basketball: Miami downs Pitt behind strong defensive effort

Haley Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts led the way offensively for the Hurricanes (9-1, 1-1) with tremendous performances. Haley Cavinder was sensational once again for Miami. The graduate student recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points and corralling a team-high 11 rebounds. She also recorded five assists and tallied one steal.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team limited Pittsburgh (6-6, 0-1) to just 57 points on 34.5 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the arc, as they secured a six-point road victory over the Panthers to commence ACC play. With the win, Miami improved to 9-1 overall this season, and the victory marked first-year Head Coach Tricia Cullop ’s first win in ACC competition.

Roberts was also outstanding for the Canes, as she scored 19 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, including 3-5 from behind the arc and a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. Roberts also recorded a career-high five steals and grabbed three rebounds.

Hanna Cavinder chipped in eight points while also dishing out a game-high six assists. She also managed to pull down five rebounds. Natalija Marshall added 11 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc.

Marshall grabbed five rebounds and recorded one steal and one block. As a team, Miami shot 40.7 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from behind the arc, and 75.0 percent at the free throw line, and the Canes recorded 16 assists on 24 made field goals.

Miami jumped out to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter after limiting Pitt to an abysmal 2-15 shooting from the field in the period. The Canes extended their lead to 10 points after the second stanza, taking a 32-22 lead into halftime.

Miami struggled a bit out of the break, as they allowed Pitt to trim their lead down to just four points entering the final quarter. The Canes buckled down and took control of the contest down the stretch, as they went on to earn the road victory to begin conference play.

A trip to Hawaii to wrap up non-conference play is next for Miami, as they will face Nevada this Thursday at 12:30 a.m. (ET), before taking on Oregon State.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics