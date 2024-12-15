Miami Basketball: Canes snap seven-game skid, beat Presbyterian 94-75

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team set a new program record for single-game field goal percentage against Presbyterian to lift the Hurricanes (4-7, 0-1 ACC) over the Blue Hose (6-6, 0-0 Big South), 94-75, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

As a team, Miami shot 67.3 percent from the field (35-of-52), breaking the program record of 66.7 percent, most recently set on Dec. 3, 2005 against Birmingham Southern.

Three Hurricanes eclipsed the 20-point mark in the game – senior Matthew Cleveland (24), senior Brandon Johnson (22), and graduate student Lynn Kidd (20). The trio combined to shoot 81.3 percent (26-of-32) in the game, accounting for 70.2 percent of Miami’s scoring.

Cleveland set a new career high in scoring at 24 points, while Kidd recorded his second straight double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds in the game. The center also dished six dimes, setting a new career high in assists.

