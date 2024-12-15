Miami Basketball: Canes snap seven-game skid, beat Presbyterian 94-75

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team set a new program record for single-game field goal percentage against Presbyterian to lift the Hurricanes (4-7, 0-1 ACC) over the Blue Hose (6-6, 0-0 Big South), 94-75, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.
As a team, Miami shot 67.3 percent from the field (35-of-52), breaking the program record of 66.7 percent, most recently set on Dec. 3, 2005 against Birmingham Southern.
Three Hurricanes eclipsed the 20-point mark in the game – senior Matthew Cleveland (24), senior Brandon Johnson (22), and graduate student Lynn Kidd (20). The trio combined to shoot 81.3 percent (26-of-32) in the game, accounting for 70.2 percent of Miami’s scoring.
Cleveland set a new career high in scoring at 24 points, while Kidd recorded his second straight double-double with 16 points and ten rebounds in the game. The center also dished six dimes, setting a new career high in assists.
The Hurricanes and the Blue Hose traded baskets to open the game until Miami embarked on a 14-3 run to take its first double-digit lead of the game, 23-13. Jalen Blackmon knocked down three 3-pointers in the frame to total nine first-half points.
Kidd totaled 14 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes alone, narrowly missing a first-half double-double. The Hurricanes connected on 14 consecutive baskets to close the half and take a 49-33 lead into the locker room.
The Hurricanes shot 71.4 percent in the first half, the fourth-highest field goal percentage in a half since 2004-05.
Cleveland knocked down three straight shots to open second-half scoring and put the Hurricanes up 21, 58-37, at the 16:57 mark in the half. Miami led by as much as 25 in the second half, largely thanks to Cleveland, who totaled 20 of his 24 points in the final 20 minutes.
The Blue Hose strung together a 10-2 run late in the second half to pull to within 16, 78-62, with 7:41 remaining in the game. However, the trio of Cleveland, Johnson, and Kidd recorded 15 of Miami’s final 16 points to seal the 94-75 victory.
Miami closes out non-conference action on Saturday when it hosts Mount St. Mary’s at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
