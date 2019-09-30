Coach Manny Diaz addressed his team’s practices on Monday on 560 AM coming off a bye weekend.

Diaz said last Wednesday that he wasn’t happy with how his team practiced that day … and the same was true the Wednesday a week earlier.

“We didn’t have a great day one day last week, set the ball down and we competed, just changed course,” Diaz said. “We practiced yesterday and had one of the best practices we had all year. There is a tendency you get into the bye week blues. Coming off the Saturday prior that was not going to be acceptable. As you’re trying to set the culture of a program there are things you have to be hard on. You have to set the tone.”

Was a goal in the bye week to see if some other players deserve more playing time?

“The biggest thing is you’re always going to find more depth,” Diaz said. “Starting in October (we knew) this would be the meat of our season, there would be some guys ready for a role in October that maybe we’re ready August 24. The more depth we have, that makes us a better team. We’re getting some guys back we didn’t have the first month. I’m exited to see us get as many guys on the field as we possibly can.”

Among the players returning: transfer safety Bubba Bolden, who is eligible to return with the Virginia Tech game.

“It’ll be good to see him, more competition in our secondary,” Diaz said.

Diaz also said DT Nesta Silvera “will be back (off injury), allowing us to roll guys up front.”

What has Diaz seen in the difference between this year and last year with this team?

“For me we’re still too early in the season, our sample size is too small,” Diaz said. “Let’s go around the track a few times and we’ll see where we’re at and where we’re going.”

Diaz also said on offense that “we have moved the ball against anybody” when things are clicking.

“I’ve seen excitement with the demeanor we’re playing on that side of the ball,” he said. “The issue has still been consistency. The biggest thing - we just need to go play games. I’m excited to play six games in six weeks. Our season has been so start, stop, start, stop.”

* Asked about struggles on the offensive line and if there could be lineup changes, Diaz said, “One you’re trying to build continuity and confidence. There’s the idea if you are constantly trying to fire people, young people, it becomes difficult for them to gain confidence. … you still have to demand a performance, at their highest level.

“Part of it also is a depth standpoint. Perhaps instead of one guy playing 75 plays, hey one guy can play 50, one 25. We would like to have the ability to push more guys into the game. That is something you may see going forward.”

* With Virginia Tech up next - the Hokies were just blown out by Duke - Diaz said, “What do we say? In college football you’re probably not going to see the same team every week. Clemson is watching North Carolina lose back to back games to Wake (Forest) and App (State), saying ` We got this.’ Every time you think something is about to be easy you better duck, because you’re about to get whacked on the back of the head.

“We would expect a wounded team, a very hungry team coming out of that locker room. But I can’t worry about what’s coming out of that tunnel, I have to worry about what’s coming out of our tunnel regardless of what Virginia Tech’s mentality is.”