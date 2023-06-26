Miami did well to get many top-level players on campus this June. Several five and four-star talents made their way to Coral Gables within the last month and Miami is set to have a busy summer as several targets will decide on their college destination. Here's a look at where Miami stands with some of the uncommitted blue-chip players that are high on Miami that officially visited in June.

Five-stars

Justin Scott cut his list to five schools (Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Miami) prior to June and visited the Bulldogs, Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Canes this month. Notre Dame is still a team to watch despite no official visit but has been to South Bend several times. There has long been a sense that staying close to home is a factor for Scott, but he visited Miami for a game day last season so Miami will be in the race up until the end. Miami originally offered Scott in August of 2022. It's only June and there is a sense that Scott's eventual decision may not come for months, could even be after the December signing period.

Dylan Stewart recently released a top-five schools list with Miami firmly in place. He enjoyed his official visit to Miami and also visited Georgia, Ohio State, and South Carolina this month. Miami originally offered Stewart in August of 2022 and Stewart made two trips to Miami since then. This is another decision that should drag out well into the season as he wants to take in some game-day atmospheres.

Miami offered Simmons back in April of 2022 and got the five-star on campus for the first time in April and followed by an official visit on June 9th. Simmons proceeded to take officials to SMU, Oregon, Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M and the consensus is that he is very likely to stay closer to home with the Longhorns emerging as the favorite.

Probably the biggest target for the Miami Hurricanes is local talent, Jeremiah Smith. The five-star officially visited Miami last weekend his bond with wide receivers coach Kevin Beard gives the Hurricanes a chance to flip the outstanding receiver. Smith has also taken official visits to Florida, Georgia, and Ohio State and is currently still very much "locked-in" with the Buckeyes. It seems Miami would need to have an outstanding season on the field coupled with some fallout of coaches in Columbus for for Miami to have a real shot at flipping. The recent Ohio State success at wide receiver in the NFL draft and his bond with now offensive coordinator Brian Hartline may be too much to overcome.

The Hurricanes officially offered Franklin in November of 2022 and the five-star has visited Coral Gables several times since then. He unofficially visited Miami in January and proceeded to an official visit in June. What's probably most intriguing is that Franklin visited Miami again for Legends Camp on the 22nd. His bond with defensive line coach Jason Taylor continues to grow. The Mississippi native also officially visited Auburn, LSU, and Tennesee in June. Auburn also received two visits this month.

David Stone officially visited Florida, Michigan State, and Oklahoma along with Miami this month and the sense is that Stone will stay close to his original home to the Sooners. Stone has visited Miami four times since the Hurricanes offered in August of 2022. He's visited the Sooners and Spartans just as many times.

Four-stars that officially visited in June