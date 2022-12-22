Dillard Duo Locks in with Miami, Keeps Pipeline Going
Miami kept the suspense to a minimum for the most part on the first day of the Early Signing Period and large thanks to that was the signings of four-star running back Christopher Johnson and four-star cornerback Antione Jackson.
The Dillard duo was being pursued by schools from around the country and mainly Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was trying to get in the ear of the Miami commits, even down to the wire of their signing day ceremony at Dillard High School.
"It's my dream school. This is all I ever wanted. For me to look at the scholarship and see I had the opportunity to play here, it's a dream come true," said Jackson on why he stuck with Miami over the other suitors.
Johnson felt like he has an opportunity to bring change to the 5-7 Hurricanes:
"I just have been talking to Miami for a long time, just building a relationship with them. I feel like it was a big move for me. I feel like I can come in and bring the 'U' back."
Both players are a couple of the more elite prospects in the state of Florida, ranking among the top 50 players in the state regardless of position. Jackson is among the top 20 cornerbacks in the country despite being a 16-year-old reclassified player and Johnson has risen up the rankings and now has the label of being a top 15 back nationally.
"We just keeping it going, getting the best players to the 'U'. Just building a brotherhood," said Johnson on the pipeline Miami is building to Dillard.
The duo has helped Miami jump among the top five classes in the country and are two of three Dillard players now on the roster, the other being star freshman defensive end Nyjalik Kelly.
Other players to watch from Dillard that have Miami's interest are 2025 defensive end Armondo Blount, 2025 defensive tackle Anthony Smith and 2024 defensive back Xavier Lucas.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook