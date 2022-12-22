Miami kept the suspense to a minimum for the most part on the first day of the Early Signing Period and large thanks to that was the signings of four-star running back Christopher Johnson and four-star cornerback Antione Jackson. The Dillard duo was being pursued by schools from around the country and mainly Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was trying to get in the ear of the Miami commits, even down to the wire of their signing day ceremony at Dillard High School. "It's my dream school. This is all I ever wanted. For me to look at the scholarship and see I had the opportunity to play here, it's a dream come true," said Jackson on why he stuck with Miami over the other suitors.

