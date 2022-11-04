A Twitter Space with John H. Ruiz, Johnny Ruiz, and Diana Diaz hosted by Miami Hurricanes fan legend Dannyboycane this week.

CanesCounty.com was on hand and asking important questions.

The Ruiz family and Diana Diaz (Former newscaster for WSVN-7) discuss more of the LifeWallet Expansion, LifeWallet Sports Bar, the potential stadium at Tropical Park, an even bigger money commitment to NIL, ways to help Miami alumni with opportunities with current business, products or apparel in the future and more.

Appearances from one of our own staff writers in Anthony Yero and myself. Check out the link below to find out everything that was said last night. More good news is on the way for the Miami Hurricanes.

Twitter Space with LifeWallet