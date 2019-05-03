DT in Alabama adds UM offer: “It was a real shock”
Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville High School DT Eric Taylor picked up a Cane offer at the end of last month - it was his 31st offer, including the likes of top area schools Auburn and Alabama.Th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news