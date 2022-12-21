The Early Signing Period started on Wednesday, December 21st. Once the prospect puts pen to paper we will add them below. Miami currently has the 6th ranked recruiting class with three five-stars, 15 four-stars and six three-stars. committed to the 2023 class

Four-star recruit by Rivals,…Listed as No. 90 overall and 15 wide receiver in nation by Rivals…Checked in as 132 overall nationally in 247Sports Composite rankings…Selected to All-American Bowl…Caught 33 passes for 632 yards and five touchdowns during junior season…Scored on two punt returns and 75-yard kickoff return in 2021…Tabbed 2020 Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-IND first-team selection after totaling over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns in first season at Edison…Racked up over 500 receiving yards as freshman at Miami Christian…Got snaps on varsity as an eighth grader and tallied six touchdowns…Picked Miami over offers from Clemson, Louisville, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

Four-star prospect by Rivals…Selected to Under Armour All-America Game…Notched 17 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in nine games in 2021…Didn’t get snaps on defense until spring before junior season…Totaled 42 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns…Helped Eau Gallie team reach Sunshine State’s 6A state playoffs, tallying 12 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns…Chose Miami over offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Four-star recruit by Rivals…Listed as No. 22 offensive guard nationally by Rivals…Helped Celtics reach Class 1S championship game in 2022…Tabbed 2021 Ocala Star-Banner All-Area selection following junior campaign at left and right tackle…Worked primarily at left guard as sophomore in 2020…Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Rutgers, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others.

Four-star prospect by Rivals…Rated No. 97 overall in country by Rivals…Ranked No. 11 defensive end nationally Rivals…Selected to All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl…Helped IMG Academy accumulate 9-1 record, while averaging 49.7 points per game during senior season…Totaled nine sacks and 44 tackles on defense during junior season at Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln…Also tallied 18 catches, 269 yards and five touchdowns on offense…Chose Miami over offers from Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

Four-star recruit by Rivals...Checked in as No. 193 overall player nationally by Rivals…Ranked as No. 12 running back in country by Rivals…Selected to All-American Bowl…Helped American Heritage reach Sunshine State’s 2M finals…Totaled 1,934 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground in senior season…Tallied 779 rushing yards and scored team-high 13 touchdowns as junior…Tabbed MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team pick, Sun Sentinel 5A-1A Offensive Player of the Year and Miami Herald 5A-IND first-team honoree following breakout sophomore campaign…Helped the Patriots capture 5A state title, eclipsing the 100-yard mark rushing in nine of 13 games…Chose Miami over offers from Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and USC, among others.

Four-star prospect by Rivals..Checked in as No. 48 overall player and No. 2 linebacker in nation by Rivals…Selected to All-American Bowl…Totaled 73 tackles and 10 tackles for loss for hometown Jones High School during senior season…Earned MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors at IMG Academy in 2021…Named MaxPreps sophomore All-American in first season at IMG, helping the team go 8-0 and finish ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top-25…Chose Miami over Florida, Maryland, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

Four-star prospect by Rivals…Ranked No. 102 overall by Rivals…Listed as No. 12 defense end nationally by Rivals…Selected to Under Armour All-America Game…Helped lead Miami Central to four state titles…Totaled 77 sacks during standout high school career…Earned 2022 Nat Moore Trophy, awarded to South Florida’s top player…Tabbed 2021 MaxPreps Junior All-American…Named 2021 Miami Herald 5A-IND Co-Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 60 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and three forced fumbles…Anchored Miami Central defense that gave up just 15.4 points per game. Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Louisville, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others.