Ed Reed: Miami Hurricanes' championship attitude needs to return

Miami Hurricanes chief of staff Ed Reed says "as of now" he's continuing in that role at UM under Mario Cristobal.

Reed also said on the Great Dane Nation Podcast with Morten Andersen that in his current role at Miami he can’t coach but “I can give pointers … I push the envelope as much as I can without getting the University in trouble.”

Reed also shared his first public comments on Manny Diaz’s firing, saying “It is what it is at this point. Coach had some things he needed to change, and those things did not change. The higher ups, you know, wanted to make a change, man.”

The goal, of course, is to reset the program under Mario Cristobal and get things heading back in the direction it was when Reed was playing for national championships with the Canes.

“It takes a process,” Reed said. “We get the right coaches, right leaders, right attitudes from the kids, we can be back in that thing, can definitely be back. They have to want that, the kids truly have to want that in the locker room.

"I haven't seen that attitude since I’ve been around there. I know kids want to win, but it's there's cancers here, people saying this and doing certain things that you look at it like `that's not championship effort, championship mentality.' We haven’t had that. I don’t see it. I’ve seen guys quit in games. We've changed that toward the end of the year, guys that truly fight. But we need to change some things and now we've made some moves. We'll see if we can get that thing back to truly dominance, at least competing in playoffs and national championships, you know?"