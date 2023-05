Miami continues to build its roster in the trenches and continues to bring top-level talent to Coral Gables.

One of those top-tier talented athletes is Dylan Stewart, out of Washington D.C. The four-star defensive end out of Friendship Collegiate Academy will visit Miami this weekend.

According to Rivals Analyst Adam Friedman, Stewart is en route to South Florida to meet with the Miami Hurricanes. Stewart will officially visit South Carolina and Ohio State in June but the Hurricanes will get a golden opportunity to impress the blue-chip talent. Miami has yet to add a defensive lineman to the 2024 class.



Stewart unofficially visited Georgia and Penn State earlier this calendar year.