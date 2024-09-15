Elite OT Keenyi Pepe high on Miami, IMG Academy pipeline

The resurgence of the Miami Hurricanes has become a national story in college football.
Its recruiting trajectory has long been pointed up, however, especially with additions from top programs like IMG Academy. Several from the program have made an impact on the 2024 Hurricane roster, something that captures the attention of future recruits like class of 2026 offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
The IMG left tackle was back in South Florida to take in UM's blowout win over Ball State on Saturday.
"It's such an exciting school," Pepe said over the weekend. "It's always good to see my boy Francis (Mauigoa) play...plus Riley (Williams). It's just an amazing experience.
"Everybody's flying around, offensively and defensively. Just a high-tempo team. It was good to see how they execute their plays, their calls. It was just a cool experience."
Pepe, who has a national offer list, says the communication with Miami has been as steady as any program in the country.
"Probably the most consistent school out of all of them," he said. "Every week we talk, just chopping it up. We have a group chat with the coaches, mainly coach (Alex) Mirabal and (Mario) Cristobal.
"Speaking off of coach Mirbal and coach Cristobal, it's all about the O-line. They really emphasize the O-line over here and that's what I love about Miami. I can tell coach Mirabal plays the best of the best, and who ever is ready."
Pepe could return to Hard Rock Stadium for the rivalry tilt against Florida State later this fall. The only other trip currently on his schedule is to Tennessee when Alabama comes to town October 19.
Other contenders for the big blocker include Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC and UCLA, among others.
CanesCounty.com's Marcus Benjamin contributed to this report.