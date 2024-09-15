Elite OT Keenyi Pepe high on Miami, IMG Academy pipeline

The resurgence of the Miami Hurricanes has become a national story in college football.

Its recruiting trajectory has long been pointed up, however, especially with additions from top programs like IMG Academy. Several from the program have made an impact on the 2024 Hurricane roster, something that captures the attention of future recruits like class of 2026 offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

The IMG left tackle was back in South Florida to take in UM's blowout win over Ball State on Saturday.

"It's such an exciting school," Pepe said over the weekend. "It's always good to see my boy Francis (Mauigoa) play...plus Riley (Williams). It's just an amazing experience.

"Everybody's flying around, offensively and defensively. Just a high-tempo team. It was good to see how they execute their plays, their calls. It was just a cool experience."