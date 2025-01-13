Explosive wide receiver Ah'mari Stevens commits to Miami

Miami does not waste time when it comes to identifying local talent. The Hurricanes received a commitment Monday from 2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

The local talent from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School, who visited Miami over the weekend, chose the Hurricanes over Florida State and Ole Miss.

The current high school sophomore registered 910 yards and 10 touchdowns. He self-reports running a 10.8 100m and will play with American Heritage Plantation after playing the two previous seasons with St. Thomas Aquinas.

As a freshman, Stevens tallied 23 receptions, 267 yards, and a touchdown.

