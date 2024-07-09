Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. is joined by Jason Higdon of 1standTenFlorida.com, Pat Burnham of TheOsceola.com and Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Michael Carroll will be Alabama's biggest rankings riser

Advertisement

1. Florida will sign a high school quarterback in the class of 2025.

Tramell Jones

Higdon: FACT. The player who seems to make the most sense is Florida State commitment Tramell Jones and his relationship with wide receiver Vernell Brown III. If the Gators can turn things around and get to eight or so wins, Jones will be the guy in the class. However, if the Gators cannot come up with a winning season, he will stick with his current pledge to the Seminoles. Garcia: FACT. I tend to take the player's word when they shut things down so that would rule out a Jones flip from Florida State to Florida. It doesn't mean flip quarterback candidates elsewhere will fare the same way, however, as there are plenty of factors that can change the tune of a recruitment once the season comes. I agree with Jason on this one, the 2024 campaign will result in the usual quarterback carousel at the end of the cycle and the thought of the Gators building around DJ Lagway will be enough to entice late action. The state of North Carolina could be in play with Duke commit Dan Mahan and North Carolina commit Bryce Baker, but that's a story for the fall. The other scenario is that Florida's own transition reshuffles the board all-together and/or a late in-state riser becomes the bridge between Lagway and blue-chip 2026 arm Will Griffin.

*****

2. Florida State will sign multiple four-star linebackers in the 2025 class.

Mantrez Walker

Burnham: FACT. It would be really easy after missing out on the commitments of Gavin Nix, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and Tavion Wallace to say Florida State will not land two or more four-star or above linebackers but there is still a lot of time between now and early National Signing Day in December. I still like FSU's chances of flipping Wallace because winning sells and the Seminoles are likely to have a much better season than Arkansas. And with the Hogs under pressure to show marked improvement over last season, if Arkansas struggles early and pressure builds in Fayetteville on Sam Pittman, Wallace could be back in play before the season ends. Florida State is scheduled to get Ohio State linebacker commit Tarvos Alford on-campus for an official visit in the fall. Ty Jackson is still uncommitted, but they need to get him on-campus sooner rather than later to get back in the ballgame. Mantrez Walker is another four-star linebacker Florida State could circle back to. He is committed to Colorado right now and who knows whether or not Deion Sanders will stay in place as the Buffaloes' head coach after both of his sons exhaust their eligibility this fall. Winning is still the biggest tool when it comes to recruiting and I expect FSU will do a lot of it this fall which should help the Seminoles land at least one more four-star LB to this class. Garcia: FACT. The Seminoles have struck out beyond Ethan Prichard at the linebacker spot for the class of 2025, but the summer often provides some surprise on the recruiting trail. It's tough to imagine, especially with the expected success on the field this fall under Mike Norvell, Florida State won't trend up for some of these same names in the fall. There is also a group of prospects in the state and beyond that can play their way into blue-chip status as the 2024 season – the most important evaluation for the senior class – gets going. Wallace and Alford each look like potential flip candidates in the region on the front end, at a minimum.

*****

3. Miami will win the Florida state recruiting title for the class of 2025.

Mario Cristobal (© Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)