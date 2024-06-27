The Hurricanes stay hot on the recruiting trail by gaining the commitment of local defensive back Chris Ewald.

The fifth-ranked cornerback in the country for the 2025 class visited Miami several times throughout high school and has decided to stay close to home with the hometown Hurricanes.

"The program is changing and is going back to the tradition of Hurricane football," Ewald said. "I just feel like it's the best fit for me to help me improve and go to where I want to be at in the future."

Ewald, a former Michigan commit, opened up his recruitment in January 2024 after the Wolverines lost several coaches, including head coach Jim Harbaugh and DBs coach Steve Clinkscale, who departed to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I kind of knew that everything was going to fall apart," Ewald said. "The coach that recruited me, he's not there anymore, so I think I made the right decision."

Ewald has also experienced coaching changes at Miami, going from Jahmile Addae to Chevis Jackson.

"It's going well with coach Chevis; I can relate to him. He's also welcoming, so I've been comfortable there."

Ewald hails from local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), where he played with former teammates and current Hurricanes Jo Jo Trader and Zaquan Patterson.

"I talk to Zaquan, and he says what Cristobal is saying is real. That just lets me know that the program's not all talk."

Ewald had official visits set with Auburn, Louisville, LSU, and Penn State but decided to narrow his recruitment to Miami and Georgia. He officially visited Miami last weekend and officially visited UGA for his final official visit. Ewald admitted that the Bulldogs made it a tough decision.

"They definitely made me feel like a priority. The communication was always consistent. They definitely made my decision a lot harder...I sat down last night and really though about where I want to be."





Miami now has thirteen commitments to its 2025 class with Ewald's pledge to the Hurricanes. He joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.





Scouting Report

Ewald is a lengthy, savvy, cover corner with excellent range and ball skills to his name. Ewald also comes with as much experience as any DB in the class at national power Chaminade Madonna, where he faces Power Four prospects daily. Also equipped with a high football IQ, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him develop as a boundary corner or safety in the years to come.

-- John Garcia, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com





