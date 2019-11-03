Five FSU commits that other programs will try to flip
The recruiting game never stops and there is no mercy when opposing teams sense blood in the water. Florida State’s No. 15 ranked recruiting class is ripe for the picking and other coaches are already circling. Here are the top five Florida State commits other teams are going to try to flip.
RELATED: Mind of Mike on the Taggart firing | Three things that sealed Taggart's fate | Four programs that stand to benefit | FSU fires Taggart
*****
*****
Teams in pursuit: Ohio State, Florida and Miami
Knighton’s commitment to Florida State was a bit of a surprise because Ohio State had prioritized him. The Buckeyes have been keeping tabs on him throughout the season and Miami even got the FSU commit on campus. Florida is supposed to host Knighton for an unofficial visit this coming weekend and it more than likely won’t be the last visit Knighton takes before signing.
*****
Teams in pursuit: Auburn, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Georgia, Maryland
Wideman has seen his stock rise this season and college coaches have started to turn up the heat. Auburn hosted him a few weeks back and he is supposed to visit Florida at some point before the end of the season. Miami, Louisville, Georgia, and Maryland all remain in contact with the Florida native.
*****
Teams in pursuit: Florida
Joseph is a former Florida commit but decided to go with the Seminoles in late July. Now it seems like things could trend back toward the Gators. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is a huge fan of Joseph and really wants him to be a part of this Florida recruiting class.
*****
Teams in pursuit: Louisville, Florida
Douglas is one of the few Florida State commits from outside of Florida, but the Louisiana native has remained fairly loyal to the Noles. That being said, teams haven’t stopped reaching out to him. Louisville is the biggest contender for his services at this point, but Florida is lurking and could turn up the heat down the stretch.
*****
Teams in pursuit: Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana
While Atcavage isn’t a native of Florida, the IMG Academy offensive lineman wanted to stay in the Sunshine State for college. Taggart’s firing may prevent that from happening, and a slew of northern teams are hoping to pry him away from the Noles. Maryland hosted Atcavage earlier this season and Indiana has stayed in contact with him. Rutgers was also in contact with him but coaching changes in Piscataway have slowed any momentum it had.
TWO OTHER COMMITS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Running back Lawrence Toafili and linebacker Keyshawn Greene have been pretty upfront about their loyalty to the Seminoles, but crazy things can happen with coaching changes and the pressures of the recruiting process. Michigan has been staying in touch with Toafili and hopes to get him for a visit at some point. The same goes for Auburn and Greene.