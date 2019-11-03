*****

*****

Teams in pursuit: Ohio State, Florida and Miami

Knighton’s commitment to Florida State was a bit of a surprise because Ohio State had prioritized him. The Buckeyes have been keeping tabs on him throughout the season and Miami even got the FSU commit on campus. Florida is supposed to host Knighton for an unofficial visit this coming weekend and it more than likely won’t be the last visit Knighton takes before signing.

*****

Teams in pursuit: Auburn, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Georgia, Maryland

Wideman has seen his stock rise this season and college coaches have started to turn up the heat. Auburn hosted him a few weeks back and he is supposed to visit Florida at some point before the end of the season. Miami, Louisville, Georgia, and Maryland all remain in contact with the Florida native.

*****

Teams in pursuit: Florida

Joseph is a former Florida commit but decided to go with the Seminoles in late July. Now it seems like things could trend back toward the Gators. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is a huge fan of Joseph and really wants him to be a part of this Florida recruiting class.

*****

Teams in pursuit: Louisville, Florida

Douglas is one of the few Florida State commits from outside of Florida, but the Louisiana native has remained fairly loyal to the Noles. That being said, teams haven’t stopped reaching out to him. Louisville is the biggest contender for his services at this point, but Florida is lurking and could turn up the heat down the stretch.



*****

Teams in pursuit: Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana

While Atcavage isn’t a native of Florida, the IMG Academy offensive lineman wanted to stay in the Sunshine State for college. Taggart’s firing may prevent that from happening, and a slew of northern teams are hoping to pry him away from the Noles. Maryland hosted Atcavage earlier this season and Indiana has stayed in contact with him. Rutgers was also in contact with him but coaching changes in Piscataway have slowed any momentum it had.

TWO OTHER COMMITS TO KEEP AN EYE ON