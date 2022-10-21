Miami ended its three-game losing streak and is building momentum with a revived passing attack and a productive pass rush. The Canes are two-score favorites in this and are looking to keep their hopes alive for an ACC Championship appearance with another win. Here are some keys to victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Get the Ball to Colbie Young Early and Often

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xiaWUgWW91bmcgYXJlIHlvdSBzZXJpb3VzPyE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGJpZVlvdW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2xiaWVZb3VuZzwvYT4gPGJyPk1pYW1pIDE3LCBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoIDAgPGJyPlR1bmUgaW46IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Q Umk1cmJIc0dnIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUFJpNXJiSHNHZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dOSWFqVkdkVWEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9X TklhalZHZFVhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVzIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ2Fu ZXNGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5l c0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxMzQyOTk4MTU5NDA5MTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Miami finally has a box office-type player at wide receiver and it is JUCO transfer Colbie Young. The 6'6" offensive weapon has been a monster since the end of the North Carolina game, collecting 12 receptions, 144 yards, and scoring two touchdowns in five quarters. With the run game still sputtering, the offense will continue to be forced to lean on the arm of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. We all know how good Van Dyke can be, but he can only be his best when he has a go-to target that he can rely on when things get hairy. If Miami can get Young upwards of 15 targets, the results should follow.

Try to Bring Back the Run Game...Again

With all that praise toward Young and the passing game, the run game will have to show life at some point. Miami has thrown the ball 46 and 57 times over the last two games for 838 yards on an extremely efficient 69-percent completion percentage. Still, Miami has scored just 44 points in that span. The missing piece of the offense, especially in the red zone, is the rushing attack. Running back and rushing leader Henry Parrish was absent last week against Virginia Tech and it showed. Parrish has nearly 500 yards of offense and six touchdowns on the year and will be vital in what could be an old school grind it out game against a tough Duke team that keeps every game close. The Canes have failed to average more than four yards per carry since Texas A&M and do not have a rushing touchdown since Middle Tennessee State. That will hopefully change with the return of Parrish.

More Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZXNsZXkgQmlzc2FpbnRoZSB3YXMgYW1vbmdzdCB0aGUgaGlnaGVz dC1yYXRlZCBsaW5lYmFja2VycyBmb3IgTWlhbWkgbGFzdCB3ZWVrLCBwZXIg UEZGLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iZ2NjdW1tOGFsIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vYmdjY3VtbThhbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lu NW10dFlJUEoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95bjVtdHRZSVBKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODMy NTc3Nzc1MjIxMTA0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAy MSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The time for waiting on high-potential young players ended with the exit of Manny Diaz. Head Coach Mario Cristobal needs to have an injection of 'his guys' to win and it has been proven as of late. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is consistently ranked at or near the top of linebacker grades on a weekly basis and Defensive End Nyjalik Kelly (who is still 17) has back-to-back games of producing in sacks and tackles for loss. Bissainthe and Kelly are building-block players for this defense and need to continue to receive more and more playing time. The snap counts have jumped up for both players and they are only playing better with more time on the field.

Stop the Run at Any Cost

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3JkYW53YXRl cnNfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqb3JkYW53YXRlcnNfPC9hPiBG SVJFIFVTIFVQIPCflKU8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBh Y2NuZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vajVXbld0U1d3 aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2o1V25XdFNXd2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RHVrZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQER1a2VGT09UQkFMTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlRk9PVEJBTEwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE0Nzg1NjU3 MTQ5NjQ0ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNiwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It has been talked about all week in media appearances - Duke possesses one of the best rushing attacks in the conference. This offense is averaging over 200 yards and over two scores rushing per game. They already have four games over 220 yards this season and four others with three or more touchdowns. Four ball carriers have 250 or more rushing yards with two of those players missing a game or more. They have not exactly played elite competition in that stretch, but the production is elite. Cristobal has raved about the communication and connectivity of the Blue Devil offensive line and it is deserved. The good thing for Miami is the run defense is equally as stout. For the season, Miami is allowing less than 100 yards per game on the ground and just 3.1 yards per carry. The Duke offense will run over 70 plays with more than half coming on the ground. That three-level defensive line rotation will need to be utilized heavily to keep the big boys fresh against this tough run game.

Keep Duke QB Riley Leonard Contained

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaWxleSBMZW9uYXJkIHdpdGggdGhlIDc0IHlhcmQgdG91Y2hkb3du IHJ1biEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VTM1hGY3NFNTIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lUzNYRmNzRTUyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJsdWUgRGV2 aWxzIChAQmx1ZURldmlscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CbHVlRGV2aWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNDUxODkxMDQ0OTM3NzI5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==