Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Miami made the right moves at DC/QB?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein, reporter for Prep RedzoneFL discuss Miami's offseason moves.



First discussed is Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck's commitment to Miami, and the issue of getting transfer players instead of developing recruits is discussed (1:51).

The next topic discussed is Miami's decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and hire former Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman (11:08).

Lastly discussed are the transfers brought in the winter window (22:42), and Blustein shares his thoughts on the players that stood out to him at the Navy All-America Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game (35:30).