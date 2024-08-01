CORAL GABLES - Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal goes into his third season as optimistically as possible.

Following practice from Day 1 on Wednesday (July 31), he spoke with a pool of media members about the collection of talent he has on the roster:

“The team dynamics are really important. We feel really good about the blend of having a little bit more than a handful of players that have been here for a couple of years. And then you have a talented freshman class that played last year and one that just arrived. Then you have some really talented transfer portal guys that arrived mostly in January, and then a couple that arrived in the summer. It’s a neat blend because they’re very like-minded individuals that want to get after it.”

Cristobal did not stop there:

“They’ve taken to the standards of practice and to start protocols relatively quickly. The leadership on Day 1 was very solid. It’s what you want to see.”