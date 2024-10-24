Five reasons why the Miami-Florida State matchup seems so lopsided

Miami is undefeated and ranked sixth nationally. Florida State is 1-6 after having one of the best seasons in program history, going 13-1 last season. How did we get here? A look at five storylines as the Hurricanes host the Seminoles as three-touchdown favorites this weekend.

ONE GOT THE QB PORTAL RIGHT; THE OTHER DIDN’T

DJ Uiagalelei (Photo by © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Ranked as the second-best quarterback coming out of the transfer portal, Cam Ward is acting like it. The former Washington State and Incarnate Word quarterback passed up the NFL Draft to come play at Miami for one season. He’s backing it up with a phenomenal season, as he totally changes the look of the Hurricanes’ attack. Ward leads the ACC in total offense and is completing nearly 69 percent of his passes for 2,538 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions and has also rushed for three scores. On the other hand, is Clemson and Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei who has not clicked well in Florida State’s offense as he completed fewer than 54 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and six picks. The Seminoles average just 15 points per game, the former five-star is tied for the ACC lead with six picks and he was replaced a few games ago by Brock Glenn. If quarterback is the most important position in sports, it has leveled up Miami’s play and totally tanked Florida State’s.

FLORIDA STATE PORTAL MISSES ABOUND

Former five-star defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. transferred from Georgia to Florida State and is making a big impact this season with 20 tackles and three sacks, but that’s about it among the Seminoles’ top transfers. It’s been a massive issue without immediate solutions. Uiagalelei’s issues have been addressed. LSU transfer Jalen Brown has only eight catches for 75 yards. Alabama running back transfer Roydell Williams has been injured and even though he’s only played in three games, Williams is tied for the team lead with two rushing touchdowns. High four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy, who transferred to FSU from Alabama, has been a no-show. Four-star cornerback Earl Little, also a Bama transfer, has had very little impact. Former No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson, another player who came from the Crimson Tide, is second on the team with 19 catches for 231 yards but he has no touchdowns. Florida State has tried to live by the portal in many ways. The Seminoles are dying by it.

WILLIAMS NOT LIVING UP TO THE HYPE

Hykeem Williams (Photo by © Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

There were five five-star wide receivers in the 2023 class and so far it’s looking like a mixed bag. Ohio State’s Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, USC’s Zachariah Branch and Texas’ Johntay Cook were the other five-stars along with Hykeem Williams, who picked Florida State over Pitt, Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Texas A&M and stuck with the Seminoles after a late visit to the Hurricanes. Williams has not lived up to his ranking yet. In his freshman season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. So far in five games this year, Williams has 12 catches for 120 yards but no scores. On a team without a ton of elite playmakers at receiver, the five-star could have stepped up. But he has not yet.

DEFENSIVE TRANSFERS HELPING A TON FOR MIAMI

Francisco Mauigoa (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

If the storyline is that Florida State has seen a bunch of disappointments from the transfer portal, Miami has hit the jackpot not only with Ward but especially on the defensive side of the ball. Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa has been a stat machine leading the Hurricanes with 36 tackles along with two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, five pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. Michigan State DL transfer Simeon Barrow and Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron are tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks each. And then Washington DB transfer Mishael Powell has a team-high three interceptions. The portal is working in a big way for the Hurricanes.

OFFENSIVE LINE PLAY IS NIGHT AND DAY

Damien Martinez (Photo by © Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images)