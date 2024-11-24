Five-star DJ Pickett 'staying strong' with LSU commitment

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two-way prep star is nothing new, but for DJ Pickett, he doesn't plan on stopping the trend now that his prep career has come to a close.

The Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star athlete, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, led the program for several seasons before his senior playoff run fell short Friday night at Orlando (Fla.) Jones High School.

"I'm the leading all-time receiver for our country (Pasco), so I'm proud of that," Pickett told Rivals. "I want people to remember what I do off the field. But on the field, how I took pride at playing at my school."

After a commitment to LSU in July, many programs have stayed heavy on the senior's trail with the hope for a late change of heart. Over the last two weekends of the cycle, though, only a trip back to Baton Rouge is scheduled.

"There's bumps and bruises right now, but we're staying strong," Pickett said of the Tigers. "I'll be going to LSU next week against Oklahoma."