Miami suffered its third loss of the season falling on the road at NC State 20-6 , virtually eliminating any chance of making the ACC championship game, committing four turnovers and failing to get in the end zone.

In his sixth year of eligibility, Brennan Armstrong transferred from Virginia to NC State in the offseason, only to be benched in favor of the sophomore MJ Morris.

It's time Miami makes a similar move.

The Miami quarterback is responsible for twelve turnovers in his last four games. Not many teams can overcome such mediocrity from their starting quarterback. Tyler Van Dyke is suffering in many areas, but the main one is his decision-making.

Against Virginia, many thought that his leg injury played a significant part in his inaccuracies and lack of mobility. Against NC State, he proved that he was mobile enough to get first downs but also confirmed that his inadequacies were not because of injury.

Miami was 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) on third-down attempts, with most of those failures to convert resulting in Van Dyke incompletions. Miami averaged 1.3 yards per third-down attempt and was also one of three on red zone attempts.

On third down, Miami averaged nine yards to go, and of the attempts of third down and nine or more (obvious passing downs), the Hurricanes converted zero percent (0-5).

The first interception came in the second quarter, canceling an opportunity to get points. The Hurricane defense forced a fumble, setting up the offense at the NC State 29-yard line. Four plays later, Van Dyke underthrows Jacolby George in the end zone leading to the pick.

The defense would counter with a Kamren Kinchens interception, but Miami would falter again on the ensuing drive.

Van Dyke is also suffering from pocket presence. On Miami's next possession, he did not feel an incoming rusher, which led to a sack near his goal line. The Hurricanes would hold the Wolfpack to a field goal on the drive.

The Miami quarterback is suffering from game awareness. On the next drive, Miami faced a 3rd and 15, and Van Dyke threw short to Cam McCormick with no chance of making a first down.

Down 10-6 in the second half, we begin to see indications that Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson is not trusting Van Dyke to make a throw. On 3rd and 8, on the Wolfpack 32-yard line, Miami chose to run the ball with Mark Fletcher. Miami also decided to run the ball with Fletcher on a critical fourth down on the NC State three-yard line that would be stuffed short.

Van Dyke's last two interceptions were in desperation time, where he overthrew Xavier Restrepo on a fourth down and then underthrew his favorite target on the last play of the game.

Although Miami's chances to come back on the last drive were slim, the lack of urgency was glaring. Van Dyke completed passes as if he had plenty of time on the clock. Van Dyke needed two scores quickly, took no shots to the end zone, and did not throw the ball away when a chunk play wasn't there.

Tyler Van Dyke seems mentally broken, and it's time for a change at quarterback.