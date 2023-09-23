Five Takeaways from Miami's 41-7 Win Over Temple
Miami defeated Temple 41-7 to go to 4-0 on the season. Here are my takeaways from the game.
This running game is for real
On a rainy and windy day, Miami won this game in the trenches as expected. Miami rushed for 323 yards on 42 attempts (7.7 yards per carry). Three running backs (Henry Parrish Jr., Mark Fletcher, and Don Chaney Jr.) had nine carries or more, but Parrish was once again the leader, rushing for 139 yards on 16 carries.
This run game has worn opposing defenses down throughout a contest. After the first quarter, Miami rushed for 62 yards and brought its total to 242 after the third quarter. It was a variety of runs with several different players. Five players rushed for positive yardage, including quarterback Tyle Van Dyke who broke free for a 37-yarder on a QB keeper. It was Miami's longest rush of the day.
Miami had ten runs of over ten yards or more in the contest. Parrish accounted for five of those runs, including a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Tyler Van Dyke continues to connect on deep throws
Although Van Dyke passed for a moderate 220 yards, there was an apparent effort to push the ball downfield. The Miami starting quarterback connected for seven plays of over 15 yards with a long of 39 to Jacolby George down the sideline. He also passed for two touchdowns over 15 yards, with one going for 28 yards to Colbie Young in the second quarter and the other going for 17 yards to Xavier Restrepo in the third quarter.
TVD completed 17-of-his 24 passes (71 completion percentage) and threw zero interceptions for the third straight game.
Miami is stout against the run
Miami held Temple to an impressive 11 total net rushing yards. The Hurricanes had six tackles for loss and three sacks (which counts against rushing yards in college football).
Miami's defense forced several third and longs forcing Temple to a 38.5 percent third-down completion percentage. They also held Temple to 1.4 yards on first-down rushes. Temple felt Miami in the run game.
For the first time this season, Miami gave up several big plays
Although the run defense was tough as nails, it was the first time Miami gave up several big plays in a game. Temple had five plays of over 15 yards and three over 25 yards, including a 46-yarder to Amad Anderson Jr. and a 37-yarder to Darvon Hubbard in the second quarter.
Anderson's catch was the longest given up on the season by Miami, and both plays were where the pass-catcher gained several yards after the catch. Of the 268 receiving yards, 141 yards were made after the catch for the Owls.
Injuries are starting to pile up
Miami came into the game down several starters. Kamren Kinchens, Akheem Mesidor, and Branson Deen were held out of this game due to injury. Nyjalik Kelly was out for the last game but did play some snaps against Temple.
In the second half, Miami suffered two more injuries to starters on the same drive. Starting Center Matt Lee left the game with what seemed to be a lower leg injury, and Parrish left the game on his 16th carry with what seemed to be a shoulder injury. Lee was able to walk to the sideline under his own power.
Ryan Rodriguez, who has never started a collegiate game, was inserted while Lee was on the sideline. Mark Fletcher took over most of the carries after Parrish remained on the sideline. Both injuries do not seem to be season-ending but are certainly a concern going into conference play.
Next week's bye week has seemed to arrive at the appropriate time for the Hurricanes..
