PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns, Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two scores, and No. 20 Miami moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, beating Temple 41-7 on Saturday. Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards and guided the Hurricanes to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Parrish took it from there and led a rushing offense that outgained the Owls 242 yards to 1 through three quarters and 323-11 overall. The Hurricanes came in as 23 1/2-point favorites, and rolled to their 14th straight win over Temple (2-2), a streak largely built on the programs’ years together in the Big East.

Even with an 18-year gap from their last matchup, little has changed in the series. The few thousand fans inside a rainy Lincoln Financial Field were mostly dressed in orange — one tailgate was lot was packed with Hurricanes fans — and the Owls were overmatched. Under second-year coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes fattened their record against teams such as Temple and FCS member Bethune-Cookman, but did squeeze in a win against previously ranked Texas A&M. The Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play in two weeks at Hard Rock Stadium, where they won three games before they traveled to Philly. Then Miami found the way to the end zone. Van Dyke, who considered leaving in the offseason either through the transfer portal or the NFL draft, stuck around and has played seemingly devoid of the pain in his right shoulder that has plagued him most of the season. He hit Xavier Restrepo for a 7-yard touchdown on the opening drive and found Colbie Young on a leaping 28-yard TD catch in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Van Dyke had a 37-yard rush on the second scoring drive.