Miami ended its season with a 31-24 loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

Couldn't stop the run

Miami was very successful in stopping the run during the regular season. The Canes rushing defense allowed 97.1 per game, the best in the ACC. On Thursday, in The Bronx, Miami could not stop Rutgers back Kyle Monangai from running for 163 yards on 25 carries (6.6 per rush). Rutgers rushed for 208 as a team, and with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, The Scarlet Knights executed an 11-play, 26-yard drive that took 7:12 off of the clock. The drive consisted of all rushes and led to a field goal. Yes, Miami was without its premier run-stopper Leonard Taylor, who opted out of the game, declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, but when everyone knew the Knights were going to run, the Hurricanes could not stop the charge. Additionally, there were plenty of missed tackles that led to first downs. Of the 17 first downs converted by Rutgers, 11 came via the rush. The Knights had seven plays that gained ten or more yards on the ground, including a 40-yarder by Monangai in the fourth quarter and a 22-yarder to start the game. It was a disappointing performance because since the game was announced, Miami's defensive focus was to stop the run, and it could not.

Jacurri Brown can be a serviceable game manager

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) throws the ball during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium.

Jacurri Brown completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards, throwing for one touchdown and one interception. He also gained 66 yards rushing, scoring two touchdowns. An average game. Not spectacular, not terrible, but average. To Brown's credit, he put his team in a position to win the game, in which Miami was dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football. There were times when Brown needed to use his best ability, running the football, more. He was sacked twice on Thursday, but there were moments where Miami would have converted more first downs if he were more decisive with the football to run. Miami fans have seen average quarterback play all season with Tyler Van Dyke, Emory Williams, and now Brown. If Miami truly wants to get back to playing elite football, the Hurricanes need a game-changer at quarterback, and right now, there isn't one on the roster.

Need more creative play calls

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) is hit by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) while throwing a pass during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Miami had about a month to prepare for a Rutgers defense that likes to get downhill. Yet Rutgers consistently forced Miami off the field on third down (4-12 on third down conversions). Miami had three passing plays of 15 yards or more and four plays of ten plus or more. With the speed on the field for the Hurricanes, many hoped to see more misdirection plays to keep the defense off balance. After Mark Fletcher went down with an injury in the first quarter, it was expected to see more of Ajay Allen, who could have gotten involved on screen plays. Allen had three rushes for 11 yards and no receptions. Instead, with the game on the line with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson chose to run the football up the middle with Henry Parrish on third down and five, which gained three yards and reran Parrish on fourth down up the middle for a two-yard loss. It was the moment that Miami needed its best play call. Giving Brown an option to run or pass by rolling him out would have felt like a better call. Overall, a more run-heavy approach would have countered Rutgers's game plan to run the ball and control the clock, which they executed very well. The incompletions and the short drives played into Rutgers's hands. Rutgers dominated the time of possession - 34:26 to 25:34.

Critical mistakes lead to demise

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (3) runs with the ball chased by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the third quarter at Yankee Stadium.

This has been a common theme this season for the Hurricanes. Many feel Miami would have won at the end of games if the coaching staff and players hadn't made critical mistakes. This game is another example of that. Brown had a decent game, but a critical interception led to Rutgers's second touchdown. The Miami quarterback threw it directly at Abram Wright, and the Knights started the drive on the Miami 42-yard line. Miami took the lead early in the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Xavier Restrepo, but the game fell apart for the Hurricanes afterward. A blocked punt in the end zone put Rutgers back up on the scoreboard for good. A missed block allowed a free run at the punter, and the Knights seized momentum. Additionally, Miami failed to produce any turnovers of their own. Miami had five penalties for 45 yards, but 40 of those yards were from wide receiver Jacolby George. Two were unnecessary personal fouls and a questionable holding call. The other foul was an offside that led to first down in the first half. George also dropped a forward handoff that could have been a big gainer late in the game. Minus those mistakes, and Miami is likely on the winning side.

Drop off in O-Line play without Lee, Cohen