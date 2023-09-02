Miami fans did not know what to expect in game one against Miami of Ohio. Reports surfaced of Tyler Van Dyke suffering a finger injury last week; two new coordinators and nearly 40 new players confirmed that it would be different personnel, but would we see different results? The answer is mostly yes. Miami powered to a 38-3 victory with the running game, rushing for big chunk yards and touchdowns.

The running game is legit

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Redhawks during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The backfield of Henry Parrish, Mark Fletcher, Ajay Allen, and Don Chaney Jr. collectively rushed for 251 yards, averaging 6.9 per carry. Parrish led the quartet with 90 yards on nine carries and scored an impressive touchdown, making a defender miss en route to the pylon.

Parrish started the game with a ten-yard run and never looked back. The fourth-year junior was impressive running the football and has seemed to have taken his game to an extra gear. What's most impressive about this running game is the balance of carries, as Parrish, Fletcher, and Allen had nine carries, and Chaney had eight. Each of these backs can be the lead back which will bode when comes to attrition. Each back looks fresh every time they touch the football, and big runs should very well be in the future with an offense that uses a ton of misdirection. Each back had a big run in this one - Parrish - 37 yards, Fletcher - 26 yards, Allen - 16 yards, and Chaney - 20 yards. The backs also had timely runs, and Parrish's 37-yarder put the Hurricanes in field goal range to set up a field goal just before the half. Fletcher's 26-yard run scored a touchdown on Miami's first drive in the second half. The true freshman has a chance to be one the best running backs in the school's history, which is saying a ton.

TVD and the passing game didn't seem right

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Although Miami's starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passed for 201 yards on 17-of-22 passing, he seemed to miss some throws he would typically make. He threw for one touchdown, a short pass to Colbie Young, who ran the 44 yards to the end zone and threw one interception intended for Jacolby George where he didn't see the defender in the area. After the game was well in hand, Miami went to its backup quarterback Emory Williams. This leads me to believe that the Miami quarterback wasn't confident enough to throw the ball downfield. He did feel confident going to his roommate Xavier Restrepo. Aside from the pass to Young, "TVD" completed his longest passes of 26 and 20 yards to the trusty slot receiver. The Hurricanes converted 3-of-7 on third-downs and 0-of-1 on third and long. It's a bit of a concern as most presumed we would see a resurgence from his breakout 2021 season. This year's system under new Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson is similar to Rhett Lashlee's for the Hurricanes two years ago. His average performance has many believing that his injury may be more than what is conveyed.

Defense gives up minimal big plays

Miami Redhawks wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) catches the football but lands out of bounds ahead of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Davonte Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Too often last season, the defense gave up substantial chunk plays of 40 yards or more. The Miami defense did not give up any of the sort Friday night. The biggest play given up was a 37-yard pass in garbage time in the fourth quarter. The other two big pass plays allowed were in the second and third quarters. Miami (OH) quarterback Brett Gabbert connected on a 30-yard pass over the middle with Jaden Davis in coverage and completed a 23-yarder with Davonte Brown in coverage. The Redhawks' most extensive runs (23 and 15 yards) came late when Miami pulled many of its starters. The Hurricanes also held the Redhawks to 2-of-12 on third-down conversions. It's an excellent start for the defense going into next week.

The trenches have improved

Miami Hurricanes players huddle in the rain prior to a play against the Miami Redhawks during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have emphasized improving the offensive and defensive lines. Both units were solid Friday night. The offensive line powered the run game, and Van Dyke was neither sacked nor pressured. According to Pro Football Focus last season, Miami was 107th in run blocking and 58th in pass blocking. The O-Line looked cohesive for the most part but did have four false start penalties and one holding call on true freshman Francis Mauigoa. On the flip side, the defense imposed its will. The unit had six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pressure on the evening. The Canes held the Redhawks to 51 net rushing yards and the Hawks to negative three rushing yards in the first half. Impressive against any FBS program. According to PFF, Miami was 35th in run defense and 25th in providing pressure last season.

Kicking game a strength

Andy Borregales, Kicker, Miami