After a 2-0 start, Miami wanted to be consistent against FCS opponent Bethune on a short week. That they did. Miami took down Bethune 48-7 in a workman-like fashion to notch its third win of this young 2023 season. Here are my takeaways from the game.

Tyler Van Dyke is in a zone

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

The Miami quarterback put in another top-notch performance, passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in one half of play. But perhaps what was most impressive was the ability to avoid sacks and gain yardage on the ground. Tyler Van Dyke had two rushes for 16 yards on the first drive and scored on a ten-yard run to start the scoring onslaught for the Hurricanes. Passing the football, Van Dyke was near perfect. Van Dyke completed 19 of his 23 passes (83 percent), and if it weren't for a Colbie Young drop on a big pass down the middle and fumble on a pass down the middle, the Miami signal-caller would've had a more impressive stat line. The drive with the Young fumble was the only Van Dyke did not engineer a score. What's impressive is his processing this season. The ball continued to come off of his hand quickly, and he wasn't sacked in the game and finished with a 205.1 passer rating.

X is in a zone too

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Xavier Restrepo continues to be Mr. Reliable for TVD and this offense. For the second week consecutive week, he totaled over 100 yards and racked up plenty of YAC. He leads the team with 17 receptions for 314 yards. It's his ability to make tough catches in traffic and grind out more yards that makes him truly special. At five-foot-ten and nearly 200 pounds, he runs like a shifty running back in the open field, often making the initial tackler miss. He finished the game with six receptions for 120 yards averaging 20 yards per catch and zero drops. He led the Hurricanes in receptions with 27 yards after the catch. "X" is also reliable in the kick and punt return game, where he looks extremely comfortable consistently making the right choice and getting yards when he can. He had a punt return of 19 yards in the first half.

The starting O-Line was dominant

Miami Hurricanes running back Ajay Allen (28) runs with the football against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The offensive line of Matt Lee, Jalen Rivers, Javion Cohen, Anez Cooper, and Francisco Mauigoa were pushing people around in this one as they have all year. They kept TVD's jersey clean, not allowing a sack, and imposed its will, helping the Hurricanes to gain 240 yards on the ground on 36 carries (6.7 per rush). Miami had eight rushing plays of ten yards or more, including a long of 26 by Don Chaney, Jr. In the passing game, Miami had ten plays of 15 yards or more with a long of 27 - a touchdown pass to Brashard Smith just before the end of the half. Van Dyke occasionally had up to three seconds to find an open man. Most of the starting offensive line did not play in the second half after Miami built a 34-0 lead.

The Miami run defense was stout despite missing three starters

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) tackles Bethune Cookman Wildcats running back Jouvensly Bazil (22) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami started this game without starters Branson Deen, Akheem Mesidor, and Nyjalik Kelly on the defensive line, but couldn't tell from the result. Bethune ran the ball 33 times and only netted 33 yards (1.1 per carry). Defensive line replacements Thomas Gore (three total tackles, two solo, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble), Rueben Bain (one tackle, one solo tackle, one tackle for loss), Jayden Wayne (four tackles, two solo), Jacob Lichtenstein (one tackle, one solo, one sack, one tackle for loss and fumble recovery), and Jared Harrison-Hunte (one tackle, one solo, one sack, one tackle for loss) were the standouts up front. Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa was again strong as a run-stopper. He registered four solo tackles, including one for loss, and had a textbook forced fumble putting his hat on the football. Linebackers Corey Flagg Jr. (two total tackles, two solo, one tackle for loss, and two QB hurries) and Chase Smith (three total tackles, one solo, one sack, and one tackle for loss) also had solid outings. The Hurricanes held the Wildcats to 165 total yards.

Newcomers shined, some holdovers did not