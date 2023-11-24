Miami ended its season with a 45-20 win over Boston College. Here are five takeaways from the win.

Tyler Van Dyke keeps it clean

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

For the second straight week, Tyler Van Dyke put together another turnover-less game. He completed 23-of-36 of his passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns and made smart decisions all afternoon. He put his receivers in positions to make plays, as several got plenty of yards after the catch. Of the 290 receiving yards, 144 were in the YAC category. Van Dyke was a big reason why Miami converted 50 percent of its third-down conversions, with five of the six coming through the passing game. Miami was also perfect on fourth downs, converting three of three. Two of those conversions went to Xavier Restrepo. The fourth-year junior had six receptions for 117 yards. Van Dyke was also able to get some yards with his legs choosing to run on a few occasions, averaging 2.3 yards per rush. The offensive line kept Van Dyke's uniform clean, as he wasn't sacked and hurried three times.

Tight Ends involved in final game

Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) rushes against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

All season, we have been waiting for the involvement of the tight ends, and we finally see it in the regular-season finale. The group only combined five receptions for 34 yards but was targeted eight times. It was the highest target total of the season for the position group. Riley Williams led the way with two receptions for 12 yards and was missed by Van Dyke on a corner route in the end zone. Cam McCormick logged two receptions for 11 yards, and Elijah Arroyo logged one reception for 11 yards. Arroyo has five receptions for 66 yards, McCormick has six for 51 yards, and Williams has five for 47 yards and a touchdown on the year—a far cry from what we expected from the group at the start of the season.

Running game powers through

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) signals as Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston.

The Miami running game had one of its best outings of the year and continues to be a strength for the offense. Miami had 40 carries for 242 yards and broke free for several big runs on the day. Miami had four running backs rush the football Friday afternoon (Henry Parrish, Mark Fletcher, Don Chaney, and Ajay Allen). Parrish led the way with 111 yards on 11 rushes, scoring two touchdowns. He looked explosive, hitting holes with authority, gaining 15, 28, and 38-yard runs. Fletcher gained 44 yards on 12 carries and scored Miami's first touchdown on a one-yard run. Miami was also efficient in the red zone, going six of seven (five touchdowns and one field goal) on the day. Miami had eight runs of ten yards or more and three of 28 yards or more to help run away with the win. The longest was a 30-yard run by Allen for the Hurricanes' final touchdown.

Miami defense redeems itself on defense

Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

After giving up the opening touchdown, the Hurricanes defense shut down the BC offense for the most part. Miami forced four three-and-outs and held Boston College to 4-12 conversions on third down. The Hurricanes held the Eagles' passing attack to just 151 yards, with 116 coming on four big pass plays of 15+ yards. Linebackers Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe were the most productive defenders, combining for 14 total tackles, including ten solos. Miami bounced back from a humbling performance against Louisville, allowing 460 total yards to hold BC to 294 Friday.

Stopping QB run was problem

Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, Boston College