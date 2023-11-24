Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for 130 yards and a touchdown but only completed 15 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a TD. The game on the day after Thanksgiving even featured a Hail Mary — 39 years after Doug Flutie ’s miracle pass to win in Miami and clinch the Heisman Trophy.

Xavier Restrepo , who had a career-high 193 receiving yards against Louisville last week, caught six passes for 117 yards. Van Dyke finished 23 for 36 for 290 yards for the Hurricanes (7-5, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

BOSTON, MA — Tyler Van Dyke threw for two touchdowns, and Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 111 yards and a pair of scores on Friday to lead Miami to a 45-20 victory over Boston College and snap the Hurricanes’ three-game losing streak.

But Castellanos’ desperation pass at the end of the first half was picked off in the end zone and returned 55 yards before offsetting penalties negated the play. Castellanos was intercepted twice — once on a ball tipped at the line and again on BC’s final possession.

Miami scored touchdowns on four of its five first-half possessions. After the Eagles forced a fumble to start the third quarter and then scored on Castellanos’ 21-yard run to make it 28-14, the Hurricanes converted a fourth-and-4 from the BC 33 when Restrepo made a diving catch for a 28-yard gain.

Three plays later, Van Dyke hit Jacolby George from 4 yards out to give Miami a 35-14 lead.

Boston College (6-6, 3-5) moved quickly down the field to score in its opening drive, but the Miami defense took over. The Eagles managed three straight three-and-outs and a four-and-out before finishing the half with the failed Hail Mary.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami, which won its first four games of the season and rose to No. 17 in The Associated Press Top 25, lost five of the next seven. The Hurricanes still have a chance to reach eight wins for the first time since Manny Diaz led them to the Cheez-It Bowl in 2020.

Boston College finishes with a .500 record with the hope of a bowl game victory that would give them seven wins for the first time since 2018.

UP NEXT

Both await their bowl assignments.