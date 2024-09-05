With a good chunk of the 2025 class already committed, the focus is already shifting onto a handful of blue-chippers still on the board. Here's a six-pack of early commitment predictions on some of the top 2025 prospects across the state of Florida.

Florida State has long been the in-state favorite, but some fluctuation of the Seminoles' recruiting board in the offseason opened the door for the SEC programs to take shape with Clardy. Ole Miss, where the four-star returned on Saturday, has taken the most advantage with a trio of visits since the spring months alone. If there is a dark horse, keep an eye on the Washington Huskies but until more visit plans shake out it's Lane Kiffin winning out for the Florida Panhandle star when he goes public with his selection on Sept. 21. Prediction: Ole Miss

It's never too early to break down an elite underclassman recruit, right? Crowell is already one of the top young backs in America, with the national offers to boot, and the South Alabama native could become the latest Iron Bowl battle between Alabama and Auburn on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide hosted him to open the season on Saturday, and he exited the trip admitting Kalen DeBoer's program sits atop his list. Crowell is in no rush to commit, however, and he will continue to hit the road for new experiences. It continues this weekend on the Plains, as Auburn kicks off its Power Four schedule against Cal. Even if the sophomore, who could be the best back in the 2027 class, elects to change his mind and make a decision early – it doesn't mean this race is close to over. Crowell is that talented. Prediction: Alabama

Duckworth has had a lot of eyes on him since he backed off of his longtime commitment to South Carolina. Many programs have inquired, but few have gotten him on campus since the summer defection. One program not in that boat, however, is UCF, as Gus Malzahn looks ahead for his next prep QB recruit. We're told there is a full-court press on Duckworth to be the guy early on for the Knights, and without a known run of visits elsewhere, it looks like a fit for both parties at this time. Prediction: UCF

The South Florida running back has become a national recruit over the last year or so, earning offers from coast to coast and hitting the road aplenty in the process. Still, he continues to get back to the in-state programs in the process, especially the closest Power Four program to home in the Miami Hurricanes. Mallory fits the Mario Cristobal mold with a lower center of gravity and the early pipeline for the 2026 Miami class has been based within state lines. Mallory recently told Rivals he could come off the board before his junior peers, which could be another sign he is closer to a call than some realize, so the Hurricane momentum may be evident on and off the field here. Prediction: Miami