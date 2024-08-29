Content Loading

The longtime lean to Florida State followed through with the commitment to the Seminoles at the end of June, just a week after his official visit to Tallahassee. Of course, most programs coveting the Rivals250 defensive lineman wouldn't pause communication at that point, especially the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian's program had some buzz for Charles ahead of the summer decision, as the out-of-state dark horse contender who many believe finished second to Florida State. Now, there is talk of a return trip to Austin during the season. Can the on-field buzz and SEC hype combine with a well-known NIL commodity for the flip? It wouldn't surprise me.

Even before the versatile defensive back picked Miami this month, he talked openly about taking trips to other campuses and leaving his recruitment somewhat open. Florida State was trending for Fitzgerald before Miami's late push, as the South Floridian cited Mike Norvell's program as the one communicating most with him during the offseason. LSU, another finalist, is also a program he has long been high on since making trips to Baton Rouge this offseason. Georgia and others have also kept tabs on Fitzgerald, so tracking where the top-100 talent pops up for game visits could begin to tell us more about the primary contenders for a flip.

Moore committed to Florida in June after a classic in-state battle among the Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes. Communication with all three programs remains as his senior season has begun, and those around Moore's camp have talked about potential visits throughout the season. Florida will get him back to Gainesville this weekend, so the ball will remain in Billy Napier and company's court. But each flip candidate has a simple sell for the big pass catcher. Florida State was looking like the favorite late in the summer before a return trip to Florida. Miami is the semi-local program, less than an hour from West Broward High School.

