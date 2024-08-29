PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Florida Spotlight: Four prospects on flip watch

John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr
Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. takes a look at four prospects in Florida that could be at risk to flip their commitments before the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

THIS SERIES: Four Midwest prospects on flip watch | Four Southeast prospects on flip watch | Four Mid-South prospects on flip watch

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

The longtime lean to Florida State followed through with the commitment to the Seminoles at the end of June, just a week after his official visit to Tallahassee. Of course, most programs coveting the Rivals250 defensive lineman wouldn't pause communication at that point, especially the Texas Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian's program had some buzz for Charles ahead of the summer decision, as the out-of-state dark horse contender who many believe finished second to Florida State. Now, there is talk of a return trip to Austin during the season. Can the on-field buzz and SEC hype combine with a well-known NIL commodity for the flip? It wouldn't surprise me.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

*****

Even before the versatile defensive back picked Miami this month, he talked openly about taking trips to other campuses and leaving his recruitment somewhat open. Florida State was trending for Fitzgerald before Miami's late push, as the South Floridian cited Mike Norvell's program as the one communicating most with him during the offseason.

LSU, another finalist, is also a program he has long been high on since making trips to Baton Rouge this offseason. Georgia and others have also kept tabs on Fitzgerald, so tracking where the top-100 talent pops up for game visits could begin to tell us more about the primary contenders for a flip.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

*****

Moore committed to Florida in June after a classic in-state battle among the Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes. Communication with all three programs remains as his senior season has begun, and those around Moore's camp have talked about potential visits throughout the season.

Florida will get him back to Gainesville this weekend, so the ball will remain in Billy Napier and company's court. But each flip candidate has a simple sell for the big pass catcher. Florida State was looking like the favorite late in the summer before a return trip to Florida. Miami is the semi-local program, less than an hour from West Broward High School.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

The top prospect in Florida had one of the more intense recruitments leading up to his decision to commit to LSU, so it's little surprise to see Pickett on this list. The programs trending for his pledge before LSU's late push were well documented in Oregon and Miami.

Florida, Georgia and others have tried to remain in the race, too, and the Gators will get him on campus this weekend for their first in-person flip push since the Tiger commitment went down.

Oregon has sold Pickett on playing both ways, something very appealing to the top-10 recruit, and Miami has considerable family ties to the Pickett tree. The Ducks and Hurricanes are likely the top contenders should a change of heart take place.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

