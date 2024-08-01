Rivals.com national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. looks at four burning questions ahead of the next rankings update for the 2025 recruiting cycle, including potential new five-stars as the season begins.

1. Can either Jaime Ffrench or Hylton Stubbs earn a fifth star?

Jaime Ffrench (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jacksonville is unusually loaded among college football prospects in the 2025 cycle, especially at the top. Right now, Florida State offensive line commitment Solomon Thomas is the lone five-star of the group, but that could be set to change after what Mandarin High duo Jaime Ffrench and Hylton Stubbs have done over the last year. Each had exceptional seasons as national recruits and each has followed it up with banner performances since -- including nearby at the Rivals Five-Star event at the Jacksonville Jaguars facility. Ffrench has looked like an elite wide receiver for years, known for his polish and consistency as a true inside-out threat. This offseason, has has reinforced those notions while working very well against blue-chip defenders in many settings with gaudy wins at all three levels. Stubbs has flashed as much as any safety projection in the cycle, taking home MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami back in April before a strong 7-on-7 slate showcasing true range with the ball in the air. At the Rivals Five-Star, he helped his team to an undefeated 7-on-7 run, held up in 1-on-1 coverage and even won the vertical leap challenge. The time, perhaps for each, has come.

2. Who is the top prospect at IMG Academy?

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The combination of elite recruits in multiple classes, new transfers and sky-high expectations always has IMG Academy buzzing this time of year. Ahead of another camp of good-on-good and that national schedule, trying to spot the best on the field won't be easy. Going into these updates, 2026 offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe occupies the top spot, but he has added competition going into August. No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2025 Rivals250, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, has long been on the brink of five-star status as he showcases a true three-down skillset to match his prep production and NFL pedigree. Fellow top-100 recruits in wide receiver Donovan Olugbode and defensive backs Ksani Jiles as well as Zech Fort have long been among the most coveted on campus. New acquisitions in the trenches may make it just as interesting, with towering Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll and ultra-productive pass rusher Jake Kruel now on campus in Bradenton. The competition at the top, with this current roster at least, has seldom seemed as fluid. It won't be easy to go against the rising-senior already tabbed No.1 at his position in America, either.

3. How high can recently committed linemen Ziyare Addison and Max Buchanan climb?

Ziyare Addison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

These two central Florida offensive linemen have each climbed up the ranks in about every update Rivals has produced over the last year. Each started lower than where they probably should have, too, for clear reasons now in the rearview mirror. Ziyare Addison is a multi-position, multi-sport star who converted to offensive tackle as an upperclassman. Max Buchanan played much lighter in 2023 due to an illness he hadn't previously disclosed. Since, Addison's length and athleticism has created as much intrigue as any prospect at any position relative to a rise. Buchanan, now up over 300 pounds and carrying it better than ever while getting his strength back, has been equally as impressive in competitive settings against blue-chippers up and down the defensive line. Each had arguably their best showing of the offseason against truly elite competition at the Rivals Five-Star, too. it's safe to say both Addison and Buchanan are working up the ladder, so it's just a matter of how high each will present in the final preseason update.

4. Who is the top passer in Florida for 2026?

Dia Bell