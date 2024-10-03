Content Loading

The high school football season is at its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst John Garcia Jr. looks at five quarterbacks that are emerging across the state of Florida.



Emerging may not be the right word to associate with the four-star Miami commitment, but the dual-threat has answered some big questions as the full-time starter at state power Orlando (Fla.) Jones High for the first time. Not only is Coleman leading a 6-0 program, but he has actually upped his completion percentage by more than 10 points and his yards per game by nearly 70 yards in the process. The junior is in total control, has more big wins under his belt and he is taking care of the football in the process. His scoring totals through six games are close to his season totals from the shared duty last fall, already, too. Not only is the increased production a great sign, but so is Coleman's durability. He isn't the biggest passer on this list, but his combination of a quick release, elite athleticism for the position and his toughness have not limited his availability despite all of the high profile matchups that have already come and gone.

Numbers are a part of the equation when looking at the game's most important position and no quarterback in the Sunshine State can compete with Durham to this point. Not only is he leading Florida in passing yardage, but his 2,404 yards is No. 2 nationally. The new commitment to Valdosta State University is still somehow averaging more than 400 passing yards per game along with a staggering 22 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio attached. Through just six games, the 22 passing scores are already a career high and he will pass all of his previous yardage marks in his next game most likely. Another dual-threat on the list, Durham also is averaging more than 13 yards per carry when he isn't lighting it up through the air. Durham had some splash moments in the offseason, even winning Quarterback MVP honors at an Under Armour All-America Game camp, but his recruitment didn't take off until the 2024 season began. The big lefty has a chance to make FBS and FCS programs, alike, look a certain way for overlooking him in the years to come.

Another ACC-bound passer on this list, the senior Virginia pledge has taken the next step in his game. He is on pace to set a career mark in yardage but, in the meantime, Jurgensen has increased his yards per game, completion percentage, average per attempt and quarterback rating compared to his breakout 2023 season in which he became a Power Four prospect. Also more filled out and comfortable in his progressions, the senior has only turned the ball over once through the air through five starts. The future Cavalier is also continuing to showcase his athleticism in the process, averaging better than 7 yards per carry and a rushing score per game in the process. We saw Virginia work the state well in finding Anthony Colandrea two cycles ago and now it may have added a higher-floor prospect in Jurgensen this time around.

The breakout prospect on this list is the junior, who wasn't even QB1 for Miami (Fla.) Central when the team broke camp in August. Still, McQueen stuck around, kept working and once he got his chance, he has run away with the job and then some. Central is undefeated with the junior dual-threat at the helm, including massive wins over Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage and Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington. McQueen has led Central to the four wins while the team has averaged better than 50 points per game in the process. The trigger-man himself hasn't been a game manager, either, notching 14 touchdowns (10 passing) and averaging more than 250 yards of scrimmage yards thus far. McQueen's prowess, with a clean release, comfort on the move and a quiet confidence to go with it, has already landed him his first offer at a local college. More are likely on the way, and Georgia State just established contact as each sides gets more familiar. Miami Central is a state championship-or-bust kind of team and no program in South Florida is playing better at the moment, so more eyes will get a closer look at McQueen like Rivals recently got.