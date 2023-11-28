On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of 25 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the 2024 Class.

Four former Miami Hurricanes made the list:

Devin Hester - PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Andre Johnson - WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

Reggie Wayne - WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)

Vince Wilfork - DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

The 25 players emerged from a group of 173 nominees.

The next step in the selection process comes when the list is trimmed further — to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. The Modern-Era Player Finalists will be cut from 15 to 10 during the meeting, then from ten to five.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2024 before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air on Feb. 8. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 will be enshrined next August (anticipated date: Aug. 3) in Canton as part of the 2024 Enshrinement Week.

Miami has nine players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jim Otto, Ted Hendricks, Jim Kelly, Michael Irvin, Cortez Kennedy, Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed.

Courtesy of Pro Football Hall of Fame