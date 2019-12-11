Former commit Hodges may visit this weekend: "Miami has a chance"
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Western High School CB Justin Hodges dropped off the Canes’ radar after he decommitted in October.He says the decision came because of UM’s on-field struggles. And while those...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news