Miami last had two players selected in the first round in 2021 when Jaelen Phillips and Greg Rousseau were selected 18th and 30th overall. Stevenson has a chance to add his name to a prestigious list for the Miami Hurricanes if he is selected in the first round in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. According to NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Stevenson being selected as a first-rounder is a possibility.

Jeremiah notes: "Stevenson has some flaws, but he’s big (6-0, 214), fast and tough. He would be a significant addition to a porous Vikings secondary." Stevenson received a 76.7 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022. Miami has not had a defensive back drafted in the first round since Artie Burns was selected 25th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.

Stevenson accepted an invite to the senior bowl where he will have a chance to improve his draft stock. The college football all-star game is scheduled for February 4th in Mobile, Alabama. Tight end Will Mallory also accepted an invite.