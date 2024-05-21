Miami adds another vital piece to its 2024 campaign with the commitment of Tyler Baron.

The former Tennessee Volunteer made his pledge to the Hurricanes Saturday evening.

CanesCounty.com learned that there was still strong mutual interest between Baron and the Hurricanes about three weeks ago.

Baron officially visited Miami the weekend of April 27th, and reportedly, Ole Miss made an in-home visit with Baron shortly afterward. The former Vol visited during the same weekend Damien Martinez, Jaylin Alderman, Dyoni Hill, and Samuel Brown officially visited Miami; all are now Miami Hurricanes.

After entering the portal after the 2023 season, Baron initially committed to the Rebels. He flipped his commitment to Louisville and entered the portal again about a month ago.

The 6'5", 260-pounder played four years for the Vols and registered over 100 career tackles. He had a career-high six sacks last season. Baron tallied 23 SEC starts and 26 tackles for loss.

Also, in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, Baron registered an 83 pressure grade for the season, a career high. He scored 80 or more in overall defensive grade in four games last season. A graduate of Tennessee, Baron has excellent speed off of the edge and proved that he can defeat offensive linemen form the SEC on a consistent basis.

The Knoxville, Tennesee native was a four-star prospect and the sixth-ranked strong-side defensive end in the country in the 2020 class.

Adding Baron to a group of Rueben Bain, Elijah Alston, Akheem Mesidor, and Malik Bryant should make Miami's pass rush one of the best in the ACC.

Miami also added Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow.