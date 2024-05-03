Productive defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. will join the Miami Hurricanes for the 2024 season. Miami sealed the deal with an official visit to Miami early this week.

"It was a family environment," Barrow said after his visit. "They have something special going on there, and I can see it."

In three seasons in East Lansing, Barrow registered 110 total tackles (44 solo), 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus last season, Barrow had five games with an over 70 grade, including an 82.8 in a 20-17 win over Nebraska. He also scored a season-high 91.9 run grade against Iowa.

Barrow was a three-star prospect coming out of Grovetown High School in Georgia and ranked as the 32nd defensive end in the country in the 2020 class by Rivals.com

Barrow joins C.J. Clark and Marley Cook as D-Tackle transfers becoming Hurricanes this offseason. The addition was needed as Jared Harrison-Hunte and Thomas Gore both departed from the program via the transfer portal.

Miami also has Ahmad Moten, Josh Horton, and Anthony Campbell as vital depth pieces and will welcome five-star Justin Scott, four-star Artavius Jones, and three-star Daylen Russell in the fall.