Former transfers that are on track to be first-round selections

Shedeur Sanders (Photo by © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Pro Football Focus released its most recent 2025 NFL mock draft on Monday and there is a large contingent of transfer prospects projected to be selected in the first round. College players are always looking for the best opportunity to showcase their skills for NFL scouts and college coaching staffs are desperately searching for players who can make a positive impact on their team. When both end up making the right choice, the mutually beneficial relationship can turn into a high draft grade for the player. Take a look at these projected first-round picks who transferred during their college career.

1. QB CAM WARD, Miami - Carolina Panthers

Mock draft projection: No. 1 - Carolina Panthers Transferred from: Washington State and Incarnate Word Transfer ranking: No. 6 Ward has made the most of his opportunity at Miami and it is paying off. He very nearly entered the most recent NFL Draft but decided to use his final year of eligibility quarterbacking the Hurricanes and he now has them looking at a potential undefeated record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. With eyes on a national title, Ward is putting together a Heisman worthy season but the biggest games on his schedule are in front of him.

2. QB SHEDEUR SANDERS, Colorado - Tennessee Titans

Transferred from: Jackson State Transfer ranking: No. 154 The Colorado experience has been great for Sanders. He's developed into one of the very best quarterback prospects in college football and is getting his share of Heisman buzz. Sanders has the tools that NFL scouts love to see and his potential for continued improvement should keep him among the projected first-round picks.

5. ATH TRAVIS HUNTER, Colorado - Jacksonville Jaguars

Transferred from: Jackson State Transfer ranking: No. 1 overall - 5-star The adjective “unicorn” is thrown around a lot but Hunter is truly a unicorn. There hasn’t been a player like Hunter in the modern college football era. According to PFF, Hunter has played over 200 more snaps than the next closest FBS player and is still performing like a first-round draft pick at receiver and cornerback. He’s earned the status as a leading Heisman contender this season.

6. DE NIC SCOURTON, Texas A&M - New Orleans Saints

Transferred from: Purdue Transfer ranking: No. 17 Scourton is becoming one of the best defensive players in the SEC and he is only getting better as the season goes on. Just this past weekend against LSU, Scourton had his best performance yet, racking up seven quarterback pressures and propelling the Aggies to a massive win at home. The former four-star prospect is making a very strong case to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

19. DT OMARR NORMAN-LOTT, Tennessee - Arizona Cardinals

Transferred from: Arizona State Transfer ranking: No. 352 Norman-Lott arrived at Tennessee prior to the 2023 season and the Volunteers have benefited greatly from his presence along the defensive front. Playing on one of the best defensive lines in college football, Norman-Lott has really made his presence felt. He's turned in some outstanding performances as a run defender and pass rusher, using his size and strength to his advantage in mismatch situations. A four-star out of high school and a three-star transfer prospect, Norman-Lott will have outplayed both rankings if he is selected in the first round as projected.

25. WR ISAIAH BOND, Texas - Pittsburgh Steelers

Transferred from: Alabama Transfer ranking: No. 14 Bond’s speed out of high school made him one of the more coveted receivers in his class and it showed during his time at Alabama. Over his first two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he was one of their better receivers and that has carried over to Texas this year. Bond already has four touchdowns on the season and is closing in on 400 receiving yards on just 23 catches. The traits he brings to the field should make him one of the best receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

27. DT WALTER NOLEN, Ole Miss - Buffalo Bills

Transferred from: Texas A&M Transfer ranking: No. 2 Nolen has been one of the very best prospects in all of college football, which makes sense since he was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 Rivals250 and in the 2024 transfer class. Beginning his career at Texas A&M, expectations were sky high for the talented defensive lineman. Nolen’s first two seasons for the Aggies were solid but he failed to meet expectations in College Station. Now playing for Ole Miss, this season is turning out to be his best yet according to PFF. Nolen has already generated more quarterback pressures than any of his first two college seasons and he should post a career-high in tackles this season.

31. DE LT OVERTON, Alabama - Detroit Lions

Transferred from: Texas A&M Transfer ranking: No. 38 After graduating high school a year early, Overton was also part of Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class. His time in College Station fell far short of expectations but he is really making up for it in his first year with Alabama. As a defensive end for the Crimson Tide, Overton has posted more quarterback pressures than the rest of his career combined and will post a career high in tackles this season.

32. OL JOSH SIMMONS, Ohio State - Kansas City Chiefs