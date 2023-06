Miami will face Boston College at noon on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving. The game will be televised on ABC.

Some game times were released by the ACC on Wednesday for Miami's upcoming football season.

The ACC also announced that Miami's home opener against Miami (Ohio) will kick off Friday, September 1st at 7 PM and will be televised on the ACC Network.

Miami will host Texas A&M on September 9th with a kickoff time set for 3:30 on ABC.

After the game with the Aggies, the Hurricanes will host Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night September 14th at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised on ACC Network.