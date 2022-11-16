Four-star 2023 RB Mark Fletcher Decommits from OSU, Miami First in Line
Elite running back Mark Fletcher has de-committed from Ohio State. Fletcher was committed to OSU since April, but despite being what seemed like a package deal with five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, Miami always seemed to be in the picture.
The four-star back was a frequent visitor to Coral Gables and recently was at Miami when they played Florida State. He has always said the right things about the hometown team:
"I know they're building. We're waiting to see how they improve. That's all we can do. The conversation with Miami is going good. They check in daily, see how I'm doing as a person."
Fletcher announced his de-commitment on Instagram:
"First off, I would like to thank the Ohio State University, coach Tony Alford, and coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level. However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and reopen my recruitment. Please respect my decision. #ForeverHumble4."
With his recruitment opened back up, Miami is the front-runner for him while Florida is a close second in the race for his services in the last month of the cycle. Fletcher is having a huge senior year with over 1500 total yards and 17 touchdowns.
Miami has yet to land a running back for the 2023 class.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County