Elite running back Mark Fletcher has de-committed from Ohio State. Fletcher was committed to OSU since April, but despite being what seemed like a package deal with five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, Miami always seemed to be in the picture.

The four-star back was a frequent visitor to Coral Gables and recently was at Miami when they played Florida State. He has always said the right things about the hometown team:

"I know they're building. We're waiting to see how they improve. That's all we can do. The conversation with Miami is going good. They check in daily, see how I'm doing as a person."