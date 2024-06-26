Miami's rebuilding through the trenches continues. On Wednesday night, the Hurricanes gained a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan.

Buchanan's relationship with Miami has grown rapidly in the calendar year. He made his first visit to Miami just before the Rivals Camp in South Florida, where he earned offensive lineman MVP. The relationship has grown tremendously since then. The Hurricanes have consistently contacted Buchanan more than any other school in the last few months.

"Miami was contacting me the most," Buchanan said. "Coach [Edwin] Pata, Coach [Alex] Mirabal, Coach [Mario] Cristobal. It's really the whole offensive staff."

Buchanan made six official visits in the last few weeks and was quite exhausted by the process.

"I took a lot of good information from every school I went to. I learned a lot from a lot of the players and the coaches while I was there...it's tiring doing all these official visits."

Buchanan went to Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and UCF Miami for official visits, but after the dust cleared, Miami stood tall above its competitors for the 6'4" near 300-pounder. The Seminole High School prospect saw the potential for development after his OV to Miami.

"I like it a lot down there. I like Coach Cristobal, I like Mirabal. I really like the staff at Miami. I get along with the players very well. The city, it's Miami. There are many business opportunities that I can take advantage of when I go down there, and there are many things I can learn."

Miami's personal touch with Buchanan helped him gain his pledge to the Hurricanes.

"I definitely felt like I was the priority. I love it. It definitely shows. I like how they built a relationship with them. I've talked to them about life. It's not just football. They love my game. They teach me about certain things here and there. I have a great connection with all of those coaches down there."

Miami has added five commits in nine days, gaining pledges from three-star OL Demetrius Campbell, three-star OL Jaden Wilkerson, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin, and Buchanan.

Miami has four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, four-star running back Girard Pringle, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star defensive back Timothy Merritt, and three-star offensive lineman Takaylen Muex committed to the 2025 class.