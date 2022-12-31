The success at recruiting cornerback talent as well as making IMG Academy (FL) a pipeline program has put Miami in a prime position to land one of the best players in the 2024 class. Four-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV named his top five today and it included the Hurricanes

Miami came out of the 2023 class with one of the strongest cornerback classes in the country and they are still waiting for five-star Cormani McClain to sign. Three blue-chip players ( Antione Jackson , Damari Brown and Robert Stafford ) signed during the Early Signing Period, the first time that has happened since 2002.

The group included Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami. Robinson announced five days ago that he was going to release a January 1st top five but decided to drop the group a day earlier.

Alabama had Robinson on campus back in October for the Texas A&M game and in March for an unofficial visit with his parents. The Crimson Tide was also able to grab five-star IMG defensive teammate Desmond Ricks in this class.

New head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado offered Robinson back on Christmas Eve, making him one of the immediate focuses in the junior class. The Buffalo's were a surprise inclusion over Florida, Ohio State, and Penn State - three schools he visited this off-season and we were also in his top ten back in June. It is likely to be a trend with top cornerbacks going forward that Colorado will always at least get a shot with Coach Sanders.

Georgia has also had Robinson on campus multiple times. He made his first game day visit to Athens to experience Georgia's win over top ten-ranked Tennessee and also made them part of his spring college tour back in March.

LSU at one point looked like the favorite to land both Ricks and Robinson, with both enjoying visits back in September.

Sources say Robinson could be committing sooner than later. A visit out of the Dead Period in January could push for Robinson to be the first non-specialist commit in the 2024 class.