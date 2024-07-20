Miami adds a four-star defensive back to the 2025 class with the commitment of Jaboree Antione to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The versatile defensive back from New Iberia, LA, chose the Hurricanes over Florida State and LSU.

"The relationships I've built with the coaching staff at Miami were unmatched," Antione said about Miami.

The Hurricanes continue a pipeline from Louisiana to Miami with Antione. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson, and Recruiting Director Dennis Smith all hail from the Boot, and last recruiting cycle, Miami landed Dylan Day and Abram Murray.

"There's something about the energy and the determination the players and the coaches have for the game. They're determined to win."

Antione took an official visit to Miami on May 31st and decommitted from LSU on June 23rd. Miami has been considered the favorite since his de-commitment, but the Tigers did their best to have Antione return to the class return to the class. He was committed to the Tigers since January of 2024.

"Ever since I got the offer an stepped foot on campus, the communication has been consistent. Coach [Chevis] Jackson and [Lance] Guidry are real straight-up with me; they tell me what's real and what's not, and Coach Chevis is so young, so we bond really well. Even though he's a coach, he's cool with it."

The blue-chip defensive back can play a variety of positions on the back end, including safety, corner, and nickel corner. He also plays basketball for his high school.

The Antione commitment is a win for the 2025 recruiting class, as Miami now has nineteen verbals for this cycle. With the pledge, Miami remains in the top ten in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

He joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan, four-star linebacker Herbert Scroggins III, four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star safety Hylton Stubbs, four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.