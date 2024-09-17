Four-star Miami WR commit Malachi Toney reclassifies to 2025 class

Miami's 2025 wide receiving class looked dire, with just Daylyn Upshaw as the lone commit.

That changed Tuesday morning as four-star 2026 commit Malachi Toney from local powerhouse American Heritage (Plantation, FL) was reclassified to the 2026 class.

Toney's bond with the Miami staff continued to strengthen as he attended the home opener against Florida A&M. His relationship with Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard is a major factor in his continued commitment to the Canes.

"Coach KB and the relationship that they've built with me. Coach KB is a real person, a genuine person."

This season, in four games, Toney has 25 receptions for 391 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has 109 catches for 1,785 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Before the addition Miami had the tenth ranked class in the country.