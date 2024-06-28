The Miami Hurricanes' recruiting momentum continues. Friday morning, Herbert Scroggins III made his verbal pledge to Miami.

The four-star 2025 linebacker chose Miami over Auburn, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina. The Savannah, GA native from Benedictine Military School couldn't pass up the opportunity to be coached by Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor.

"Being coached by a Hall of Famer, you don't see that every day. Having him get you better and make it to the league," Scroggins said. "You can do it at the University of Miami."

Scroggins officially visited the Tigers, Yellow Jackets, and Tar Heels, but Miami hosted him on his final official visit weekend in June. The visit shifted his commitment timeline as he planned to commit last Tuesday. Auburn was the perceived favorite going into the official visit to Miami.

"The coaches open up and express how they feel toward you," Scroggins said about Miami. "I feel like I was their number one priority."

The energy from the coaching staff is what, in part, sold Scroggins to Miami.

"There is great energy from the coaching staff and the academic support. There's energy really everywhere in Miami. The energy is very important to me."

Scroggins made it clear that when he chooses his college destination, he is not wavering.

"Pick a home and stay home."

Miami adds its seventh commitment in ten days and has fourteen pledges to its 2025 class.

He joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan, four-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.