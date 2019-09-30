Four-star Deivon Smith became a popular point guard target nationally this summer with the way he finished uphis junior year season at Grayson High School (Ga.) and the great summer he had for the Atlanta Celtics.

With his senior season rapidly approaching and the early signing period just over a month away, his recruitment appears to be getting close to the end. He’s taken four of his five official visits already to Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State and NC State.

Last week, he also snuck in a quick unofficial visit to Georgia and Smith mentioned Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Oregon as schools he’s in contact with that could receive his last official visit if he takes one.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Smith recaps recent visits and talks about his interest in the schools involved his recruitment. Georgia: “That was a good visit. I talked to Coach [Tom] Crean and Coach [Chad] Dollar and everyone else. I watched them practice to see how they play and how they practice. It was good. Anthony Edwards is going to go to the League, so there is an opportunity for me to come in and play right away."

Georgia Tech: “I’m still interested in them. I talked Coach [Julian] Swartz after the news came out the other day. It’s in the city, close to home, not too far away, and they have a die hard fans. I’ve built a great relationship with their staff.”

Louisville: “It was a pretty good visit. They came by the school last week too. I’m still building a relationship with them like all the other schools.”

Miami: “It was cool. They made it feel like home. I enjoyed it a lot. The coaches were great. They showed me how I would fit into the program with the other guards they have.”

Mississippi State: “That was a good visit too. Coach [Ben] Howland and Coach Korey [McCray] made it feel like home too. They’ve been coming by the school almost every week.”

NC State: “They are still talking to me [after taking Cam Hayes]. I’m still in touch with Coach [Kevin] Keatts.”

RIVALS' REACTION