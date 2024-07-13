Miami lands four-star wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw to its 2025 class. The versatile receiver committed to the Hurricanes Saturday afternoon over Auburn and Florida State.

"They did a lot. How much love I got shown. The consistency is big for me," Upshaw said of Miami.

The explosive talent from Alabama bonded further with wide receiver coach Kevin Beard after his official visit, and he feels he is a great person to develop under as a player.

"Coach KB is just a great person. He'll do anything for you. He'll break his back for you."

The top-100 player also feels he can be utilized in various ways in the Miami offense, whether on the outside or from the slot. He likes moving around in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense.

"He moves his receivers around. He said, like Tank Dell."

Miami now has eighteen commitments to its 2025 class with Upshaw's pledge to the Hurricanes.

He joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star four-star offensive linemanMax Buchanan, four-star linebacker Herbert Scroggins III, four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star safety Hylton Stubbs, four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.

Miami ranks 8th nationally with the 2025 recruiting class.