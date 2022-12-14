"I'm very excited and ready to make things official," Tinilau said.

The three-star offensive lineman assured his commitment to the program and is set to sign his letter of intent next Wednesday.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal roamed the halls of Immaculata La Salle HS (Miami, FL) Tuesday morning alongside his future offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau .

Tinilau, a Brisbane, Australia native, made the move to Miami to play his final season of high school football at La Salle. He's managed culture changes, injuries, and the recruiting process in the past months, but is ready to put pen to paper with The U.

"My family and I have been through so much," Tinilau said. "It's great to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle has been committed to Miami since April, and has built a unique connection with Cristobal and Mirabal.

"My relationship with the coaches is truly a bond you can only dream about," he said. "They're truly family."

Cristobal and Mirabal spent Tuesday morning at La Salle before departing for an in-home visit with five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola that evening.