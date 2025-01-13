Video: Miami Hurricanes officially introduce Corey Hetherman as DC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal announced hiring Corey Hetherman as defensive coordinator Sunday.

Hetherman arrives in Coral Gables after spending the 2024 season as defensive coordinator at the University of Minnesota.

Hetherman oversaw a Gophers unit that was ninth nationally in points allowed (16.9 per game), fifth in total defense (285.7 yards allowed per game), 12th in rushing defense (109.6), and tied for ninth in passing defense (176.1). Minnesota’s 22 interceptions tied for seventh nationally, and its plus-9 turnover margin is tied for 17th.

Hetherman helped lead the Golden Gophers to an 8-5 finish, a 5-4 mark in Big Ten play, and a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this past December.

Before his season in Minneapolis, Hetherman spent the previous two years (2022-2023) as the linebackers coach at Rutgers. He was the defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019-21 and was named the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021.

He has also been the defensive coordinator at Maine (2016-18) and Pace College (2014).

At Rutgers, Hetherman took over an inexperienced unit with seven combined career starts before his arrival in the 2022 season. That year, the defense improved by allowing 46.7 yards per game compared to 2021, 28.1 fewer passing yards, and 18.6 fewer rushing yards. Rutgers posted its best mark in total defense (349.8) in 10 years.

In 2023, Hetherman coached a pair of honorable mention All-Big Ten linebackers Mohamed Toure and Deion Jennings. Jennings led the team in tackles, while Toure finished second.

Jennings, who was also Honorable Mention in 2022, played in all 13 games, led Rutgers with 95 tackles, and added 4.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups. Toure played in all 13 games in 2023 after missing the 2022 season with an injury. He was named a semifinalist for the Comeback Player of the Year award and had 93 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Hetherman was the defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019 to 21. During his three years there, his defense ranked in the top 10 in total and scoring defense.

In 2021, Hetherman was promoted to Associate Head Coach and was named the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year after James Madison finished with the No. 2 defense in the nation. The Dukes allowed only 275.2 yards per game and also ranked first in the country in turnovers forced (31), fifth in third-down defense (27.2 percent), seventh in scoring defense (15.4), and eighth in rushing defense (89.0). Four defensive players were recognized as 2021 All-Americans, and six were named All-CAA.

James Madison ended the season with a 12-2 record and advanced to the FCS semifinals.

In 2020, Hetherman was selected to the AFCA’s 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute. In the spring of 2021, James Madison’s defense ranked third in the FCS in rush defense (72.4) and interceptions (12), fifth in total defense (243.4), sixth in pass efficiency defense (100.74), and eighth in scoring defense (16.5).

In his first season with the Dukes, James Madison led the FCS in total defense (270.2) while ranking third in both scoring defense (15.7) and against the run (74.8). The defense also ranked third nationally in third-down defense (30 percent), fifth in tackles-for-loss (8.5), sixth in pass efficiency defense (111.83), seventh in interceptions (17), 11th in takeaways (26), and 12th in sacks (2.94). Four defenders earned All-America accolades in 2019, with eight on the All-CAA teams, including five on the first team. The Dukes went 14-2 and advanced to the FCS title game.

Hetherman spent the 2015-18 seasons at Maine, where he called the defense from 2016-18. He quickly turned Maine into a defensive power in the FCS, which included leading the league in six categories in 2018, highlighted by the FCS-leading rushing defense (79.2). Maine ranked second nationally in sacks (47), and the Black Bears also led the CAA in yards per carry allowed (2.4), interceptions (18), fumble recoveries (13), and fumbles for a touchdown (3). They ranked second in third-down defense (28.4 percent) and fourth in total defense (313.1). Six Maine defenders earned All-CAA status, with two claiming All-America laurels.

In 2017, Maine led the CAA on third down, allowing the opposition to a 27 percent success rate. During his first year leading Maine’s defense, he helped mentor all-conference lineman Pat Ricard to the NFL after he ranked second in the conference in tackles-for-loss and fifth in sacks. Maine ranked third in the league in pass defense at 217.1 yards per game allowed.

Hetherman coached the defensive line in 2015, and his unit ranked second in the CAA in rushing defense, surrendering 110.8 yards per game. They also were second in the CAA in sacks with 32. Two linemen earned First-Team All-CAA honors. The duo combined for 31.0 tackles-for-loss and 14.5 sacks, as Trevor Bates would go on to be a seventh-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hetherman served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Pace University for one season (2014). During this time, he developed the team’s defensive game plan and formatted the PAT and field goal block designs.

He also coached at Old Dominion (2010-13), where he was elevated to defensive run-game coordinator and linebackers coach for his final two seasons. Before his promotion, he mentored two-time All-CAA linebacker Craig Wilkins and coached the Monarchs' outside linebackers.

The Oxford, Mass., native also had stops at Northeastern (2009) and Springfield College (2007-08) and spent time coaching overseas for the Wuerzburg Panthers (Germany) and Carinthian Black Lions (Austria).

He started coaching at his alma mater, Fitchburg State, where he worked with the quarterbacks.

Hetherman started three years as a quarterback for Fitchburg State and was a team captain in 2005. He went 21-11 as a starter and led the team to a pair of MASCAC titles, two NEFC championship games, and a berth in two ECAC bowl games. He graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in secondary education.

