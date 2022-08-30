Playing opposite five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss could be an imposing proposition for a freshman but Malachi Toney has been special through two games against notable out-of-state opponents. Already posting a 100-yard performance and a touchdown on national television, Toney is thriving against single coverage. Those two standout performances were all it took for schools to take notice. On Monday, he earned offers from Miami, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Louisville, Penn State and Western Carolina. That early recruiting attention is garnering comparisons to Inniss, who became an highly coveted prospect early on himself.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIG15IDR0aCBvZmZl ciBmcm9tIFRIRSBVTklWRVJTSVRZIE9GIE1JQU1J8J+ZjPCfj70gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBR1RHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2NyaXN0b2JhbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfY3Jpc3RvYmFsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0dhdHRpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfR2F0dGlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0QyRHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBE MkRwZXJmb3JtYW5jZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DQl9UaGFfMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JfVGhhXzE8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUE9SVEVSU1BMQUNFP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQT1JURVJTUExBQ0U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhbmRvbjVzdGFyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhbmRvbjVzdGFyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJ1bXBoMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoUnVtcGgxNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1U1 OTE0MmxSRjYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VNTkxNDJsUkY2PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1hbGFjaGkgVG9uZXkgKEBNQUxBQ0hJVE9ORVkyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01BTEFDSElUT05FWTIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjQzNDQ3ODAwNTM3OTA3MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

After scoring his first high school touchdown, the freshman sensation went viral with his interview response to what he saw: "I seen he ain't as good as me so I told the quarterback to check me to a fade. I know he ain't messing with me. So he threw it up and I caught it. I made a good catch, good throw. It was all perfect." The confidence is one of the best traits for the young wide receiver. In an offense loaded with talent like Inniss, Ohio State commit running back Mark Fletcher, double-digit offer 2025 running back Byron Louis and ULM commit quarterback Blake Murphy, Toney is not overshadowed in any way. This is not the first time we have seen the freshman shine on a massive stage. Back in June, at the highly competitive OT7 7-on-7 tournament, he was one of the youngest players on a star-studded South Florida Express squad, but scored multiple touchdowns across the weekend. He also played key minutes in the championship game that came down to the final play.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxhY2hpIFRvbmV5IGlzIG9ubHkgMTQsIGFuZCBpcyBtYWtpbmcg aGlzIHByZXNlbmNlIGZlbHQgYXMgYSBGUkVTSE1BTi4g4q2Q77iPIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUFMQUNISVRPTkVZMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUFMQUNISVRPTkVZMjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5Ub25l eSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIE1pYW1pIG9uIE1vbmRheS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zMDVTcG9ydHNzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAzMDVTcG9ydHNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVUpp c2tKdjlKVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VKaXNrSnY5SlQ8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQW50aG9ueSBZZXJvIChAQW50aG9ueVllcm8xKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlZZXJvMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2NDQw MzU0MjYwMDcxNjI4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzAs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==